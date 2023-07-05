The new budget went into effect on July 1. To learn more about the budget and view the proposed FY 2023-24 budget, go to cityofws.org/budget. According to Budget and Performance Management Department Director Scott Tesh, the adopted budget documents are usually not available until August.

On June 20, Winston-Salem’s mayor and city councilmembers approved the $607.8 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 — $2.1 million more than the initially proposed budget.

Rate increases

The property tax rate is rising to 66.1 cents — a 2.5 cent increase. The tax rate increase is allocated to the general fund — 1.5 cents covering non-police personnel and operating increases and 1 cent covering police pay plan changes.

Water and sewer rates increase 7 percent on July 1, 2023, while stormwater fees increase 8 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Wage increases for city workers

The budget eliminates 50 vacant police officer positions to help fund the increase in police pay. $52,500 will be the new minimum salary for a police officer and all current sworn law enforcement staff will receive a minimum salary adjustment of 10.3 percent.

All city employees will be eligible for a merit raise of up to 6.5 percent and a salary supplement of up to $2,000 per employee, depending on salary.

The minimum wage for city workers will rise to $15.45 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024.

Public safety

This year the city will be spending a proposed total of $94.3 million on the police department. Last year the department was allotted a total of $87.2 million. The city’s fire department — which had a budget of $41.1 million last year — is slated to spend $47.1 million this fiscal year according to Budget Manager Sarah Coffey. The budget also funds the first year of the city’s new mental health response team — the BEAR Team — at $836,400. As an alternative to police response to nonviolent mental health calls, the program also provides follow-up services.

Transportation

Last year Winston-Salem Transit Authority had a budget of $23 million. This year’s budget allocates $23.57 million. The $2.1 million increase from the initially proposed budget includes an additional $214,000 which will go toward one-time supplemental pay for WSTA employees.

Housing

For community agency funding recommendations, the budget allotts $148,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, Inc. (HOME). $248,000 was requested. Last year they received $203,000. City with Dwellings requested $45,000 for street outreach. They’ll receive $27,500 this year — last year’s budget provided $32,000. Bethesda Center for the Homeless requested $394,525 to provide emergency shelter and will receive $32,000. Last year the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem received $240,000 for tenant based rental assistance. They’ll receive the same amount this year.

Fun Facts:

Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership are now receiving $150,000 each. Last year GWSI received $100,000 and DWSP received $32,570. The significant increase to DWSP is due to “funding for a maintenance contract for Merschel Park,” the budget states. DWSP’s Jason Thiel earned $110,000 according to tax records from 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter



All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'A look at Winston-Salem’s 2023-24 budget', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/a-look-at-winston-salems-2023-24-budget/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'A look at Winston-Salem’s 2023-24 budget', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/a-look-at-winston-salems-2023-24-budget/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>The new budget went into effect on July 1. To learn more about the budget and view the proposed FY 2023-24 budget, go to cityofws.org/budget. According to Budget and Performance Management Department Director Scott Tesh, the adopted budget documents are usually not available until August.</em></p> <p>On June 20, Winston-Salem’s mayor and city councilmembers approved the <strong>$607.8 million</strong> budget for fiscal year 2023-24 — <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/29717/G-1-EXHIBIT-A---Finance-Committee-Budget-Changes">$2.1 million</a> more than the <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/29406/FY-23-24-Proposed-Budget">initially proposed budget</a>. </p><div class="tcb-976d5deaa4d4b55ec9c46268cb946d28 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-976d5deaa4d4b55ec9c46268cb946d28"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Rate increases</strong></h2> <p>The property tax rate is rising to <strong>66.1 cents</strong> — a 2.5 cent increase. The tax rate increase is allocated to the general fund — 1.5 cents covering non-police personnel and operating increases and 1 cent covering police pay plan changes.</p> <p>Water and sewer rates increase 7 percent on July 1, 2023, while stormwater fees increase 8 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Wage increases for city workers</strong></h2> <p>The budget eliminates 50 vacant police officer positions to help fund the increase in police pay. $52,500 will be the new minimum salary for a police officer and all current sworn law enforcement staff will receive a minimum salary adjustment of 10.3 percent. </p><div class="tcb-3eb5d04839862ee56f9b09e3759c9877 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-3eb5d04839862ee56f9b09e3759c9877"></div> <p>All city employees will be eligible for a merit raise of up to 6.5 percent and a salary supplement of up to $2,000 per employee, depending on salary.</p> <p>The minimum wage for city workers will rise to $15.45 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Public safety</strong></h2> <p>This year the city will be spending a proposed total of $94.3 million on the police department. Last year the department was allotted a total of $87.2 million. The city’s fire department — which had a budget of $41.1 million last year — is slated to spend $47.1 million this fiscal year according to Budget Manager Sarah Coffey. The budget also funds the first year of the city’s new mental health response team — the <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-looks-to-implement-police-free-response-option-while-greensboros-co-response-model-enters-third-year/">BEAR Team</a> — at $836,400. As an alternative to police response to nonviolent mental health calls, the program also provides follow-up services.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Transportation</strong></h2> <p>Last year Winston-Salem Transit Authority had a budget of $23 million. This year’s budget allocates $23.57 million. The $2.1 million increase from the initially proposed budget includes an additional $214,000 which will go toward one-time supplemental pay for WSTA employees.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Housing</strong></h2> <p>For community agency funding recommendations, the budget allotts $148,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, Inc. (HOME). $248,000 was requested. Last year they received $203,000. City with Dwellings requested $45,000 for street outreach. They’ll receive $27,500 this year — last year’s budget provided $32,000. Bethesda Center for the Homeless requested $394,525 to provide emergency shelter and will receive $32,000. Last year the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem received $240,000 for tenant based rental assistance. They’ll receive the same amount this year.</p><div class="tcb-3b3a019d4fa3ffef37a17c9550fec2c8 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-3b3a019d4fa3ffef37a17c9550fec2c8"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Fun Facts:</strong></h2> <p>Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership are now receiving $150,000 each. Last year GWSI received $100,000 and DWSP received $32,570. The significant increase to DWSP is due to “funding for a maintenance contract for Merschel Park,” the budget states. DWSP’s Jason Thiel earned $110,000 according to <a href="https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/561849234">tax records from 2022</a>.</p> <div class="sharedaddy sd-sharing-enabled"><div class="robots-nocontent sd-block sd-social sd-social-icon-text sd-sharing"><h3 class="sd-title">Share this:</h3><div class="sd-content"><ul><li class="share-facebook"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-facebook-39299" class="share-facebook sd-button share-icon" href="https://triad-city-beat.com/a-look-at-winston-salems-2023-24-budget/?share=facebook" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Facebook" ><span>Facebook</span></a></li><li class="share-twitter"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="sharing-twitter-39299" class="share-twitter sd-button share-icon" href="https://triad-city-beat.com/a-look-at-winston-salems-2023-24-budget/?share=twitter" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Twitter" ><span>Twitter</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li></ul></div></div></div><div class="tcb-687cdedd48ba074dc46c4c5dc1d4e7c2 tcb-real1" id="tcb-687cdedd48ba074dc46c4c5dc1d4e7c2"></div> Click to copy