The new budget went into effect on July 1. To learn more about the budget and view the proposed FY 2023-24 budget, go to cityofws.org/budget. According to Budget and Performance Management Department Director Scott Tesh, the adopted budget documents are usually not available until August.
On June 20, Winston-Salem’s mayor and city councilmembers approved the $607.8 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 — $2.1 million more than the initially proposed budget.
Rate increases
The property tax rate is rising to 66.1 cents — a 2.5 cent increase. The tax rate increase is allocated to the general fund — 1.5 cents covering non-police personnel and operating increases and 1 cent covering police pay plan changes.
Water and sewer rates increase 7 percent on July 1, 2023, while stormwater fees increase 8 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Wage increases for city workers
The budget eliminates 50 vacant police officer positions to help fund the increase in police pay. $52,500 will be the new minimum salary for a police officer and all current sworn law enforcement staff will receive a minimum salary adjustment of 10.3 percent.
All city employees will be eligible for a merit raise of up to 6.5 percent and a salary supplement of up to $2,000 per employee, depending on salary.
The minimum wage for city workers will rise to $15.45 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024.
Public safety
This year the city will be spending a proposed total of $94.3 million on the police department. Last year the department was allotted a total of $87.2 million. The city’s fire department — which had a budget of $41.1 million last year — is slated to spend $47.1 million this fiscal year according to Budget Manager Sarah Coffey. The budget also funds the first year of the city’s new mental health response team — the BEAR Team — at $836,400. As an alternative to police response to nonviolent mental health calls, the program also provides follow-up services.
Transportation
Last year Winston-Salem Transit Authority had a budget of $23 million. This year’s budget allocates $23.57 million. The $2.1 million increase from the initially proposed budget includes an additional $214,000 which will go toward one-time supplemental pay for WSTA employees.
Housing
For community agency funding recommendations, the budget allotts $148,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, Inc. (HOME). $248,000 was requested. Last year they received $203,000. City with Dwellings requested $45,000 for street outreach. They’ll receive $27,500 this year — last year’s budget provided $32,000. Bethesda Center for the Homeless requested $394,525 to provide emergency shelter and will receive $32,000. Last year the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem received $240,000 for tenant based rental assistance. They’ll receive the same amount this year.
Fun Facts:
Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership are now receiving $150,000 each. Last year GWSI received $100,000 and DWSP received $32,570. The significant increase to DWSP is due to “funding for a maintenance contract for Merschel Park,” the budget states. DWSP’s Jason Thiel earned $110,000 according to tax records from 2022.
All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗Republish this story
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply