Hello friends and neighbors.

We know this has been a confusing and difficult time for our readership and beyond — the coronavirus has affected our entire world in a way most of us have never experienced before.

Things are changing quickly, but I want to assure you that Triad City Beat will be on the case through this most challenging episode in our shared experience.

Triad City Beat’s weekly print publication will be coming out as usual on Thursday, albeit in slightly abridged form. We’ll have useful, timely and accurate information about the coronavirus, COVID-19 and their effect on the Triad right now, along with suggestions as to how we use our time in quarantine.

We will continue to support our community and its needs, because that’s what we do. But we remind everyone that we are reliant on advertiser funding to bring the news to you, for free. If you’re wondering how you can support the TCB mission through this difficult period, we have some suggestions.

For business owners: In addition to our weekly paper, we have our vibrant and bustling website, triad-city-beat.com, as well as email and social-media platforms that can broaden your reach into the community and help you to engage thousands of customers every single day, keeping them up to date on changes in your hours or what you have to offer as we progress through the tough times. Rates are negotiable — we want to help, not turn a profit on disaster.

For readers: If you’d like to donate to our cause, you can do so on our website, triad-city-beat.com/donate. Every little bit helps.

We recognize that it is more important than ever to come together and support our local stores and small businesses. We encourage people to be mindful and safe, but also not to panic. We will continue to keep our website and social-media feeds up to date on what is happening in the community as we know it. Please help to keep us informed so we can keep you informed.

And remember that this, too, shall pass.

Until then, stay healthy, stay safe and take care of one another. In times like these, we realize that all we have is each other. But we also remember how powerful we can be when we all strive for the same goal.

Thank you all for your continued support. We’ll get through this, together, like always.

Brian Clarey, Publisher

[email protected]