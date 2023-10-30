All photos by Carolyn de Berry

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Acme Comics community celebrated the opening of the beloved comic book’s new downtown storefront.

The location, at 335 S. Elm Street is tucked directly behind Natty Greene’s and signals the business’ return to the downtown area where it was first located decades ago when they opened in 1983.

Jermaine Exum, co-owner of Acme Comics said that he’s excited about the business’ expansion.

“We look forward to bringing a taste of what is great in comics, graphic novels, and media through the Acme Comics filter to the residents of and visitors to downtown Greensboro,” Exum said. “Also we look forward to being there for university students from A&T and others who can utilize the new trolley to explore more of downtown than they could have previously.”

The new location is co-owned by Austin Getzelman and Ben Roberts, who Exum says “have created this innovative leap for comics and media retail.”

The new location “has an early foothold in downtown Greensboro ahead of a major era of transformation for that region,” Exum said.

“And it is so close to where Acme Comics began in 1983,” he added. “This is an exciting time for us and none of it would be happening without everyone who made support of this local microbusiness a consistent priority over the days and decades.”