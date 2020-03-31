Anti-abortion activists escalated their defiance of Guilford County’s stay-at-home order by showing up outside a Greensboro abortion clinic on Monday, where four men had been arrested two days prior.

Greensboro police said seven individuals, including three of the men who had been arrested on March 28, were arrested outside of A Woman’s Choice on Monday. The police said the men were arrested after officers attempted to gain voluntary compliance; they were charged with violation of the county’s stay-at-home order and resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer.

Justin Reeder, Jason Oesterreich and Isaiah Burner were arrested for a second time. The other arrestees included Leroy Stokes Jr., 58, of Greensboro; Andre Gonzalez, 42, of Mooresville; Richard Whittier, 46, of Mint Hill; and John Mcatee, 56, also of Mint Hill.

The police said officers were in touch with the activists last week and notified them that their presence at the abortion clinic “would be considered non-essential activity under the county’s stay-at-home order, and they would be subject to citation or arrest.”

The repeated arrests prompted Chief Brian James to release a video pleading for voluntary compliance.

“As you know, we are fighting a worldwide pandemic; and we’re fighting it right here in Guilford County,” James said. “So, we ask you to please stay at home, for your health and safety, and also for the safety of our first responders as well as our healthcare workers who are on the front lines.”