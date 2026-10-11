Ninety minutes, a person you have met twice, and no appetite for spending $93 to find out if there is anything there. That figure is the national average for a first date this year, and roughly 75% of people report spending between $91 and $150 on one. Across all dates the average has reached $189, up 12.5% from $168 the year before. Millennials report the steepest number at $252 per date, with Gen Z at $205.

Greensboro makes the lower end of that range workable. A large share of what the city offers two people meeting for the first time costs nothing at all, and most of it is within a 15-minute drive of downtown. The city also has the advantage of density. Several of its best-known spots are close enough together that a plan can change halfway through without anyone having to get back in a car.

The Bog Garden Boardwalk

The Bog Garden at 1101 Hobbs Road is free and open daily. An elevated boardwalk runs through a natural wetland, so the whole visit is a slow walk on a fixed path with something to look at the entire way. Serenity Falls, the man-made waterfall near the center, is where most people stop.

The format works better for a first meeting than dinner does. Walking side by side removes the eye-contact pressure of a table, the loop is short enough to finish inside an hour, and either person can end it without the awkward business of asking for the check. Native plants and wildlife give the silences somewhere to go.

Saturday Morning at the Curb Market

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street has been operating since 1874, which makes it one of the oldest markets in North Carolina. It runs indoors, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon year round, with a Wednesday market from April through December, and vendors drawn from 15 counties inside a 100-mile radius. Produce, eggs, dairy, honey, cut flowers and prepared food are all on the same floor.

Total cost for two people is whatever they decide to buy, and it is possible to leave having spent the price of two coffees. Coffee, a pastry and a bag of whatever is in season covers a morning. The advantage over a coffee shop is motion. There is a reason to keep walking and a reason to stop, and plenty to have an opinion about. Anyone who has sat across a two-top for an hour with a stranger will recognize the difference.

Food Truck Friday at LeBauer Park

LeBauer Park is 4 acres in the middle of downtown, opened in 2016, with a central lawn and enough programming to fill a calendar. Food Truck Friday Grooves runs every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music and a rotating set of trucks.

A lunch date is the underrated version of the first meeting. It has a natural end and costs what a truck charges for a sandwich. Daylight also removes the implication that the evening is supposed to go somewhere. American singles have been moving toward coffee and daytime meetings for exactly that reason. The lawn is large enough that two people can find a spot away from the speakers, and close enough that the music fills the gaps.

First Friday Downtown

On the first Friday of each month the GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art opens its doors alongside galleries across downtown, and LeBauer Park adds a pop-up maker space alongside live music. Nothing about it requires a ticket.

A gallery gives the pair something to react to while dating first impressions are still forming, and a painting supplies a subject neither of them had to invent. The work is also a useful test, because how a person talks about something they do not understand tells you more than an hour of biography.

The Greensboro Science Center

Admission to the Greensboro Science Center covers the museum, the zoo and the aquarium for under $20 a head. For two people that is close to the low end of the national first-date range while producing several hours of material.

The case for it on an early date is the sheer density of things to react to. An aquarium tank, a maned wolf and a hands-on physics exhibit demand different kinds of comment, and a person’s range shows up quickly. It is also indoors, which matters from November through March.

The Bicentennial Greenway

The Bicentennial Greenway is 14.5 miles of paved path connecting Greensboro to High Point through forest and neighborhoods. Nobody has to walk 14.5 miles. Two or three of them is a comfortable hour, and the path is flat enough that conversation does not compete with breathing.

Bikes make it a different kind of date, with less talking and more shared activity, which lowers the demand on anyone who finds sustained conversation with a stranger difficult. The Piedmont Environmental Center is at the southern end, so the route has a turnaround point with a reason to be there.

Gateway Gardens and the Greensboro Arboretum are both free and both work the same way on a smaller scale, for anyone who wants 30 minutes rather than two hours. The Arboretum in particular is compact enough to walk twice. That second loop is where a conversation goes when neither person wants to name the next step.

Revolution Mill

Revolution Mill is a restored textile complex a few minutes north of downtown, with restaurants and breweries alongside studio space. It behaves most like a conventional night out while costing less than one.

Two drinks and something to share costs well under the $93 average, and the setting supplies what a restaurant room cannot. The buildings are turn-of-the-century industrial, the conversions left most of the structure visible, and there is enough ground to walk between one building and another. A date that includes a short walk between two rooms produces a different rhythm than a date that happens entirely in one chair.

Serenity Falls at Nine in the Morning

Half of Americans who date say they have cut back or moved to cheaper activities, with the average night out approaching $200 and the yearly total reaching $2,323. Greensboro is a city where those numbers come out differently.

Two people meet at the Hobbs Road parking lot on a Saturday at nine. They walk the boardwalk, stop at the falls because everyone stops at the falls, and are at the Curb Market by ten with coffee. By noon they know if there is a second date, and the morning has cost less than valet parking at a decent restaurant.