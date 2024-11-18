After months of planning and deliberation, Winston-Salem city leadership is set to vote on an ordinance that will shape affordable housing development in the years to come.

Since 2018, the city has funded 1,659 units to the tune of $46.9 million, using mostly ARPA and other grant funding sources. Most of the units are located in the Northeast Ward.

Starting in May, the city has been working to update the affordable housing development project selection process at the request of council. The process has been suspended during that time. City staff have built a manual for developers; they will also offer training sessions for developers so they can learn how to submit a “responsive” proposal that can be considered by the city, according to the city’s Neighborhood Services Director Shantell McClam. The city will evaluate the viability of each proposal and then determine which funding sources the proposals are eligible for.

Now, the guidelines are ready for approval.

The move to approve them, as well as allocate $2 million toward this program, seemed like it would go through without a hitch, receiving an Oct. 14 recommendation from the four city councilmembers on the community development, housing and general government committee. During that meeting, Mayor Pro Tempore DD Adams said that in comparison to other cities that have already made headway on this, Winston-Salem is “out of step.” But when it moved to city council on Nov. 4, it stalled, with city leaders moving the decision to their Nov. 18 city council meeting.

What is the program?

The city has developed two processes: The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and the city-owned lots and funding assistance program. According to the city’s Affordable Housing Ordinance, every multifamily project funded under the LIHTC program will have an affordability period of at least 30 years. These developments will be large scale or multifamily projects. These projects will cost an average of $15-20 million; this process allows developers to request gap financing. Sixty-five percent of the units funded must be affordable housing, or serve households that make 80 percent or below of the area median income. Winston-Salem’s AMI is $81,900, according to Fannie Mae’s AMI lookup tool. Of those units, 20 percent will be designated for tenants that make 30 or less AMI, 30 percent for those making 31-50 percent AMI and 50 percent for those making 51-80 percent AMI. The remaining 35 percent of the units will go to people who qualify for workforce or market rate housing.

For developers who want to apply for the city-owned lots and funding assistance program, which will produce smaller scale or single family projects, average project costs will range from $750,000 to $2 million. Developers can request lots and gap financing.

Developers who want financial assistance from the city for their projects can pitch proposals that would develop housing on a minimum of three lots. However, McClam clarified during a Nov. 13 information session that that didn’t apply if the developer is looking to subdivide a property or increase its density with duplexes, triplexes, etc. There’s no maximum amount for lot requests.

During the city council meeting, East Ward Councilmember Annette Scippio expressed concern over the minimum lot requirement, worried that they wouldn’t be “motivating people to get into the development process.”

“It seems that we are favoring people who are already established.” That made her “uncomfortable.” McClam reiterated that they would be extending a hand to developers by offering proposal submission training.

These guidelines will apply to developers who are looking to build new as well as rehabilitate older housing. Projects must be completed within a two year time frame.

Schedule for the city’s application process. (Photo: Screenshot from McClam’s Nov. 13 presentation)

Developers also need to make sure that their properties are being built near resources such as grocery stores, emergency services and transportation. Some councilmembers have argued that downtown needs more housing, such as Northeast Ward Councilmember Jeff MacIntosh. But the problem is that development isn’t being encouraged in downtown spaces because there aren’t resources such as grocery stores, he said. Instead, housing gets pushed to the suburbs where there are more resources. But pushing housing further away puts a strain on transportation services, he argued. There’s a Food Lion around half a mile to the east of Highway 52, a Publix two miles west. But there’s nothing really substantial in the center city. It does seem like a “chicken and egg, kind of a Catch-22 deal,” MacIntosh went on.

“If you’re going to attract a grocery store, you’ve gotta have rooftops,” he said.According to the city’s downtown plan, which was approved in December 2023, over 4,000 housing units have been built downtown during the last 20 years. However, most of them are “mid-rise garden-style apartments for rent at a price that is too expensive for many to afford.” The plan recommends advocating for more affordable housing and pursuing the development of a greater variety of housing types, including “high-rise, townhomes, and single-family home types suited for an urban environment.”

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem city leaders to vote on implementing affordable housing development guidelines on Monday', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/affordable-housing-development-guidelines-winston-salem/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem city leaders to vote on implementing affordable housing development guidelines on Monday', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/affordable-housing-development-guidelines-winston-salem/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">After months of planning and deliberation, Winston-Salem city leadership is set to vote on an ordinance that will shape affordable housing development in the years to come.</p> <p>Since 2018, the city has funded 1,659 units to the tune of $46.9 million, using mostly ARPA and other grant funding sources. Most of the units are located in the Northeast Ward. </p><div class="tcb-a6db3bbd5a12c955dd23041711c13b33 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-a6db3bbd5a12c955dd23041711c13b33"></div> <p>Starting in May, the city has been working to update the affordable housing development project selection process at the request of council. The process has been suspended during that time. City staff have built a <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=13366715&GUID=0ABCF848-F2B7-4F53-8595-1456D25C57EE">manual for developers</a>; they will also offer training sessions for developers so they can learn how to submit a “responsive” proposal that can be considered by the city, according to the city’s Neighborhood Services Director Shantell McClam. The city will evaluate the viability of each proposal and then determine which funding sources the proposals are eligible for.</p> <p>Now, the guidelines are ready for approval.</p><div class="tcb-e65184d176fef58f8b4968eccdb4a915 tcb-empowerlocal-compact-flipp" id="tcb-e65184d176fef58f8b4968eccdb4a915"></div> <p>The move to approve them, as well as allocate $2 million toward this program, seemed like it would go through without a hitch, receiving an <a href="https://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&clip_id=4156&meta_id=675581">Oct. 14 recommendation</a> from the four city councilmembers on the community development, housing and general government committee. During that meeting, Mayor Pro Tempore DD Adams said that in comparison to other cities that have already made headway on this, Winston-Salem is “out of step.” But when it moved to city council on <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6887297&GUID=64C61A7B-D276-44FE-B2B5-4F2EA09B817B&Options=&Search=#">Nov. 4</a>, it stalled, with city leaders moving the decision to their <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1234382&GUID=702C6809-D206-4F48-A317-CED07BADEA3F&Options=info%7C&Search=">Nov. 18 city council meeting</a>.</p><div class="tcb-f2be394b49c9553fc3f09f40c33b5e28 tcb-tcb-signup-widget" id="tcb-f2be394b49c9553fc3f09f40c33b5e28"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>What is the program?</strong></h2> <p class="has-drop-cap">The city has developed two processes: The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and the city-owned lots and funding assistance program. According to the city’s Affordable Housing Ordinance, every multifamily project funded under the LIHTC program will have an affordability period of at least 30 years. These developments will be large scale or multifamily projects. These projects will cost an average of $15-20 million; this process allows developers to request gap financing. Sixty-five percent of the units funded must be affordable housing, or serve households that make 80 percent or below of the area median income. Winston-Salem’s AMI is $81,900, <a href="https://ami-lookup-tool.fanniemae.com/amilookuptool/?token=03AFcWeA6YEFK2BQlQC_eld7HmPnx2UROsI4a4rzTh2F_BWiJliW9Z8QHiEr1cK57Clwow3I47Y2SInO-ZaJnjI3tEbHbzotjwVSSbR2pinEpe1MFZKJJqKN-fiMXJmnRFZ8-vUKmnSN0qYFgDZecOth5_SCj16qaS5HZPvu6bt2cLMS3LrfBvYE4vkfA04eXKfmGsV93jknTOnw_Kv_dRXt96I2R6uj2QIT38iYSqFZKsAXllmkxhovNkpY2hz3hErs8EFSgFxa5UYW5I0zR0ZsKZ2xmCvk3JbY_cHJydJyhdAKmzAh-sjE1i5zKl86GFM79fS7PKcyru3AhH2E8I87WpKsWDDzNOzJxLa40MtgwwkVSidPBxWFSdfNOpYr0Phde1qWSBublfhpqJjkioDrCGdNdnd-G-f6eILq9rYhuv6qxMFuBGMGJq-YF2kJuj1umoVT--KmTasz7HdMifcL_gHv8PVzIozyB7CCMApuwqzMC9sTfNiuLW5W60Fybw2FweIa5fMeVBw99UlXlA5wQQu8Eo3AECtqeRgiW-U_hMnTXmavDVo6j0neq8KKd4RqeKNAkdQTYX4MWjsP_Snr30KaAig5Eh7B-IcsFvzZW_3uFHCdZjcdpTeOQVUqPP7EdqC_OBNJNMLaECKCE9_CC08qxRs_TXc_8Y_4GY-5aA9s8v3vBX69k-d0le34wpn-492qP0NC12aXeZcA-QVj_aKuMc7oXzK6ukoL9jE9XwdyzUD7vqngba9RkI5ZZypex_R7hRjH_wj5ClKYsilhhn2T9aPWTj0cw4GNKGhHiDfoMY4RFJzS72UIkspotiIRDyh3NEjIUn3wlwp31Mit7a76u6UleFIvQYRNBdww5s-UMQLhZU38iqjstvYKOfSqMdlax2CsKjxj1yeE69mYWOz6LlYbGjQ4dG0BW2R4r5zkKeXl3B30mTdl6JSknWPK1BYpavQKXG1XlqYIs8nkvitAL6SxJztHZw0X9Xi_8-MVN5fpUg5zC0AnJKhxbiPwx1Cu1UdB3jmcqGAtHv5SZ3yXHnSmpKQ8NXKuZ_1Urh-UATJtohaGc3hcQhYFIogfEFCI4GZ4AJe-LbQu90NkCOF6TzHR0HuPVcuQwzHVy4Zk6A9Z_TCbmD_x_TDIT8W46TqMW_cH3TAvaG7IXSCsS3IPOT0VIZFRerKhlzFZ-g1cSlnmfO25wd0ubwDeg3zgKJxiaLRTd8a3rDG8WCDU1bZ0W3mFWgmdcvjFJY3v1FZp-iK6aXec90u7FlnRhvG7I_OqscLqMI9f5QnHgipoltXxhut2-1h8s5uVZCUCSuzaLNfBbC_AsBkK-I1PYCSQEUK6l1CSnkfvri3ctBgqLWOr3oPOqzz-uOG-u1ePHpSSgKuXYIn9rX9KnbBRw3HGoIc3RLR5BQWDO54AxLgjlXKDBTDvPMFnJJJpvXacDjpDe6V8iWARNsGBVW02Tt5Q-YCQrBhjnhtZzhNHwl4LbjeYVNW16qMr4JDcrVbu4jOli1hYr86evJMStyTJHg8ir61OibEY46xnMMFcNxBvCH85A3PNXuTKiHjxeKBFdktKOwHoviUe9CBbsTDnI7clKJboUV6rrG1csaPJHqsE1lmUzZHsEv3oD1ur_CTnoe5_i2Qg9DWtZIsOMzH1uVuT_1q4stl3F5D-r9vAhRWUOiiPUPkMr3HhQ_r3o-lJ5Ufj0cR-_pScNHVZSAopZ0DTd82G4fgzoKnVvSIn2pcmTbD2J8CWeaTZUsn--5NNCV0XxCbiVlyb6DCrN-QLTdKzQPc276AUBnxKCJfvMFYHNWIsVfWEDzyehKmNBTyQXBqbx1I-ZcSGlIb7tuaUWsIR4R-krbB3Z3msGe9An7pfdpWBDTG-1C9LThPbaDLwLu1f7yfub61yllO8NYRTwDo-ASekEHVpXtQaMg2PQoPBhp2VleGVQHJauTJZpfVWY8Vnj_fkaz4WTjQ8ohnPnsz7PlBB9SMrvc01FwqkFpfxomGvGiM8NE45NKhWOnE4ILWvQYJypwVAAtMgwoT5PwNgUo2BOa6_X34CJgj7wOOD0mLznt5UD2nlmdO_xGEDfQ1IHIdUHZa2Y0_-O0X2SAouix6lkrtMQ5w8JY61-IlXwwomlfIUVkSCxFrAmmEigxMcO-SdOSafa6mv1qMchryDRHNGYKiSisQB2LknMqQzYXSGVh4oJMu5l8VtJK21cdZNpM7YK2HonK2xdC9-H32eQqtmElqBj9e3e0nSGnkYskR1wERhpVmvMMb25fmh_e1oxse9mJnw4">according to Fannie Mae’s AMI lookup tool</a>. Of those units, 20 percent will be designated for tenants that make 30 or less AMI, 30 percent for those making 31-50 percent AMI and 50 percent for those making 51-80 percent AMI. The remaining 35 percent of the units will go to people who qualify for workforce or market rate housing. </p> <p>For developers who want to apply for the city-owned lots and funding assistance program, which will produce smaller scale or single family projects, average project costs will range from $750,000 to $2 million. Developers can request lots and gap financing.</p><div class="tcb-ef47958e8814abe91194afee65d23549 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-ef47958e8814abe91194afee65d23549"></div><div class="tcb-9845bdbd6d22511609b0d6808bbd4aa9 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-9845bdbd6d22511609b0d6808bbd4aa9"></div> <p>Developers who want financial assistance from the city for their projects can pitch proposals that would develop housing on a minimum of three lots. However, McClam clarified during a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfyID3bY-1g">Nov. 13 information session</a> that that didn’t apply if the developer is looking to subdivide a property or increase its density with duplexes, triplexes, etc. There’s no maximum amount for lot requests.</p> <p>During the city council meeting, East Ward Councilmember Annette Scippio expressed concern over the minimum lot requirement, worried that they wouldn’t be “motivating people to get into the development process.”</p> <p>“It seems that we are favoring people who are already established.” That made her “uncomfortable.” McClam reiterated that they would be extending a hand to developers by offering proposal submission training.</p> <p>These guidelines will apply to developers who are looking to build new as well as rehabilitate older housing. Projects must be completed within a two year time frame.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img data-recalc-dims="1" loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="580" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Screen-Shot-2024-11-18-at-11.33.43-AM.png?resize=1024%2C580&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-48872" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Screen-Shot-2024-11-18-at-11.33.43-AM.png?resize=1024%2C580&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Screen-Shot-2024-11-18-at-11.33.43-AM.png?resize=300%2C170&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Screen-Shot-2024-11-18-at-11.33.43-AM.png?resize=768%2C435&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Screen-Shot-2024-11-18-at-11.33.43-AM.png?w=1071&ssl=1 1071w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Schedule for the city’s application process. (Photo: Screenshot from McClam’s Nov. 13 presentation)</figcaption></figure> <p>Developers also need to make sure that their properties are being built near resources such as grocery stores, emergency services and transportation. Some councilmembers have argued that downtown needs more housing, such as Northeast Ward Councilmember Jeff MacIntosh. But the problem is that development isn’t being encouraged in downtown spaces because there aren’t resources such as grocery stores, he said. Instead, housing gets pushed to the suburbs where there are more resources. But pushing housing further away puts a strain on transportation services, he argued. There’s a Food Lion around half a mile to the east of Highway 52, a Publix two miles west. But there’s nothing really substantial in the center city. It does seem like a “chicken and egg, kind of a Catch-22 deal,” MacIntosh went on. </p> <p>“If you’re going to attract a grocery store, you’ve gotta have rooftops,” he said.According to the <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/31505/Downtown-Winston-Salem-Plan-2023-PDF">city’s downtown plan</a>, which was approved in December 2023, over 4,000 housing units have been built downtown during the last 20 years. However, most of them are “mid-rise garden-style apartments for rent at a price that is too expensive for many to afford.” The plan recommends advocating for more affordable housing and pursuing the development of a greater variety of housing types, including “high-rise, townhomes, and single-family home types suited for an urban environment.”</p> <div class="tcb-7eeddfd128d22ca21c893c88b146a693 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-7eeddfd128d22ca21c893c88b146a693"></div><div class="tcb-0041a4580b08637bb50c21384d8c943d tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-0041a4580b08637bb50c21384d8c943d"></div><div class="tcb-c18eda5f1aee4474152c290bb6629660 tcb-real1" id="tcb-c18eda5f1aee4474152c290bb6629660"></div> Click to copy