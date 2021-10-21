Matt Brown does it again.
The Greensboro Coliseum director once more tops off the list of highest earners in the Triad at $368,392 per year, $7,223 more than he made last year. Overall, Triad executives continued to make six figures amidst a global pandemic that eliminated around over 22 million jobs around the world.
Chuck Watt’s salary as Greensboro’s city attorney continues to rise as well, from $209,000 last year to $213,283 this year. Winston-Salem City Attorney Angela Carmon’s salary rose from $188,557 to $213,000.
Not all salaries went up, however, even among the top earners. Greensboro Field Operations Director Julio Delgado’s salary went down from $104,566 to $104,000. Some salaries remained stagnant, like in the case of Winston-Salem Human Resource Director Marquis Barnett or High Point City Clerk Lisa Vierling.
Former Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Tasha Logan Ford has succeeded Greg Demko as High Point’s city manager, where she will oversee a $314 million budget and 1,463 full-time employees. Jonathan Travis Stroud has replaced Kenneth Shultz as High Point’s chief of police.
Some of the minimum salaries among city employees also rose. Parking attendants, meter readers and custodians in Winston-Salem and High Point got small raises, as did Greensboro’s crime scene investigators. Overall, minimum salaries rose a few thousand or else stayed the same, as in the case with police officers across all three cities.
HIGHEST EARNERS
Entertainment facilities
Coliseum Director Matt Brown, Greensboro — $368,392
Deputy Coliseum Director Scott Johnson, Greensboro — $161,045
Executive
City Manager Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem — $212,486
Assistant City Manager Christian Wilson, Greensboro — $160,925
Assistant City Manager Larry Davis, Greensboro — $155,278
Assistant City Manager Nathaniel Davis, Greensboro — $152,818
Assistant City Manager Kimberly J. Sowell, Greensboro — $152,818
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, High Point — $130,158
Assistant City Manager William Rowe, Winston-Salem — $154,891
Assistant City Manager Gregory Ferguson, High Point — $156,087
Legal
City Attorney Charles D. Watts, Greensboro — $213,283
City Attorney Angela Carmon, Winston-Salem — $213,000
City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle, High Point — $187,430
Deputy City Attorney Alan Andrews, Winston-Salem — $157,157
Deputy City Attorney James A. Dickens Jr., Greensboro — $135,855
Senior Assistant City Attorney Anthony Baker — $122,853
Police Attorney Brian T. Beasley, High Point — $122,141
City Assistant Attorney Meghan Maguire, High Point – $121,985
Police
Police Chief Brian L. James, Greensboro — $185,000
Police Chief Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem — $187,513
Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver II, Winston-Salem — $156,336
Chief Jonathan T. Stroud, High Point — $155,001
Fire
Deputy Chief Graham J. Robinson III, Greensboro — $145,196
Deputy Chief Dwayne S. Church, Greensboro — $122,109
Chief William Mayo, Winston-Salem — $169,859
Chief Marion T. Reid, High Point — $164,646
Deputy Chief Richard T. Wright, High Point — $129,995
Deputy Chief Brian A. Evans, High Point — $124.943
Utilities
Utilities Director Courtney L. Driver, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $129,389
Electric Utilities Director Garey S. Edwards, High Point — $172,232
Assistant Electric Utilities Director Tyler R. Berrier, High Point — $135,882
Economic development
Director Loren H. Hill, High Point — $170,776
Chief Information Officer Thomas L. Kureczka, Winston-Salem — $160,722
Information Technology & 911 Communications Director Steven R. Lingerfelt, High Point — $149,177
Chief Information Officer Jane R. Nickles, Greensboro — $141,047
Director Sandra Dunbeck, High Point — $140,000
Senior Information Technology Manager Christine Hofer, Greensboro — $133,727
Assistant IT Director Eric Xavier, High Point — $131,300
Director of Neighborhood Development Michelle M. Kennedy, Greensboro— $120,000
Finance
Chief Financial Officer Lisa M. Saunders, Winston-Salem — $187,011
Senior Financial Services Director Marlene Druga, Greensboro — $152,600
Financial Services Director Bobby D. Fitzjohn, High Point — $130,900
Senior Administrative Services Manager Christopher S. Payne, Greensboro — $126,011
Public works/services
Operations Director Johnnie F. Taylor, Winston-Salem — $169,670
Public Services Director Terry L. Houk, High Point — $158,296
Assistant Public Services Director Robby D. Stone, High Point — $141,984
Field Operations Director Julio Delgado, Greensboro — $140,000
Customer Services Director Troy R. Martin, High Point — $126,179
Senior Solid Waste Manager Christopher R. Marriott, Greensboro — $122,820
Fleet Services Director Gary L. Smith, High Point — $121,399
Water
Planning Director Sue Smotherman, Greensboro — $142,877
Senior Water Resources Manager Michael M. Borchers, Greensboro — $141,923
Senior Water Resources Manager Kristine W. Williams, Greensboro — $127,512
Stormwater Director Keith Huff, Winston-Salem — $127,044
Planning
Director of Workforce Development Chris Rivera— $121,002
Planning Development Services Director Aaron E. King, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $141,113
Transportation
Director of Transportation Hanna Cockburn, Greensboro — $141,577
Director Toneq McCullough, Winston-Salem — $120,720
Director Mark V. McDonald, High Point — $152,746
Engineering & inspections
Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell, Greensboro — $151,766
City Engineer Robert J. Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $138,747
Facilities Manager Darrell Shumate, Greensboro — $120,855
City engineer Kelly Latham, Winston-Salem — $120,000
Budget
Budget & Administrative Director Eric Olmedo, High Point — $156,653
Budget & Evaluation Director Patrice Y. Toney, Winston-Salem — $141,133.25
Director of Budget and Evaluation Jon S. Decker, Greensboro — $121,002
Human resources
Director Jamiah Waterman, Greensboro — $143,173
Director Marquis Barnett, Winston-Salem — $134,568
Senior Human Resources Manager Tiffany B. Shelton, Greensboro — $122,176
Director Angela Kirkwood, High Point — $148,857
Facilities
Facility Services Director Timothy McKinney, High Point — $148,588
Community/neighborhood development
Community Development Director Marla Newman, Winston-Salem — $141,862
Community Development Director Michael McNair, High Point — $138,349
Libraries
Director Brigitte H. Blanton, Greensboro — $143,235
Director Mary M. Sizemore, High Point — $126,990
Parks and recreation
Director Nasha McCray, Greensboro — $138,235
Director Phillip L. Tillery, High Point — $127,826
Emergency services
Guilford Metro 911 Communications Director Melanie Neal — $137,877
Human relations
Communications Director Carla Banks, Greensboro — $126,630
Director Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem — $122,021
Community & Public Engagement Director Jeron F. Hollis, High Point — $139,821
Legislative
Director Linda J. Barnes (Office of the Mayor), Winston-Salem — $114,412
City Clerk Angela R. Lord, Greensboro — $103,900
City Clerk Lisa Vierling, High Point — $101,851
Purchasing
Director Jerry J. Bates, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $105,868
Manager Erik S. Conti, High Point — $97,173
Museums
Museum Manager Carol G. Hart, Greensboro — $$88,009
Museum Director Edith W. Brady, High Point — $62,807
STARTING SALARIES
Firefighter
Greensboro — $36,714
High Point —$36,605
Police officer
High Point — $40,365
Greensboro — $38,987
Winston-Salem — $29,767.40
Crime scene
High Point (technician) — $38,436
Greensboro (investigator) — $37,633
Winston-Salem (police evidence specialist) — $34,080
Custodian
Greensboro — $31,200
Winston-Salem — $29,767
High Point — $27,316
Courier
Greensboro — $31,200
Sanitation operator (garbage truck driver)
Greensboro — $31,200
Winston-Salem — $29,767
Sanitation laborer/worker
Winston-Salem (laborer) — $29,767
High Point (worker) —$30,116
Stormwater technician
Winston-Salem — $44,672
Landfill mechanic/tech
Greensboro (tech) — $31,200
Meter reader
Winston-Salem — $39,018
Greensboro — $31,200
High Point —$30,116
Parking enforcement specialist/officer
Greensboro (specialist) — $31,200
Winston-Salem (officer) — $29,767
Parking attendant
Greensboro — $31,200
Winston-Salem — $29,767
High Point — $27,316
Grillroom assistant supervisor
High Point — $31,622
Planner
Winston-Salem — $47,799
Greensboro — $46,532
High Point — $49,054
Code enforcement officer
Winston-Salem (field zoning inspector) — $39,018
Greensboro —$40,267
High Point —$42,375
Groundskeeper
High Point —$28,681
Librarian
High Point — $40,356
Greensboro — $40,267
Dead animal control worker
Winston-Salem — $29,767
Call center representative
Greensboro — $31,200
Community resource specialist
High Point — $54,084
Mayor
Greensboro — $30,000
Winston-Salem — $15,000
Mayor pro tem
Greensboro — $23,000
City council members
Greensboro — $23,000
Winston-Salem — $10,800