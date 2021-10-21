Matt Brown does it again.

The Greensboro Coliseum director once more tops off the list of highest earners in the Triad at $368,392 per year, $7,223 more than he made last year. Overall, Triad executives continued to make six figures amidst a global pandemic that eliminated around over 22 million jobs around the world.

Chuck Watt’s salary as Greensboro’s city attorney continues to rise as well, from $209,000 last year to $213,283 this year. Winston-Salem City Attorney Angela Carmon’s salary rose from $188,557 to $213,000.

Not all salaries went up, however, even among the top earners. Greensboro Field Operations Director Julio Delgado’s salary went down from $104,566 to $104,000. Some salaries remained stagnant, like in the case of Winston-Salem Human Resource Director Marquis Barnett or High Point City Clerk Lisa Vierling.

Former Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Tasha Logan Ford has succeeded Greg Demko as High Point’s city manager, where she will oversee a $314 million budget and 1,463 full-time employees. Jonathan Travis Stroud has replaced Kenneth Shultz as High Point’s chief of police.

Some of the minimum salaries among city employees also rose. Parking attendants, meter readers and custodians in Winston-Salem and High Point got small raises, as did Greensboro’s crime scene investigators. Overall, minimum salaries rose a few thousand or else stayed the same, as in the case with police officers across all three cities.

HIGHEST EARNERS

Entertainment facilities

Coliseum Director Matt Brown, Greensboro — $368,392

Deputy Coliseum Director Scott Johnson, Greensboro — $161,045

Executive

City Manager Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem — $212,486

Assistant City Manager Christian Wilson, Greensboro — $160,925

Assistant City Manager Larry Davis, Greensboro — $155,278

Assistant City Manager Nathaniel Davis, Greensboro — $152,818

Assistant City Manager Kimberly J. Sowell, Greensboro — $152,818

City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, High Point — $130,158

Assistant City Manager William Rowe, Winston-Salem — $154,891

Assistant City Manager Gregory Ferguson, High Point — $156,087

Legal

City Attorney Charles D. Watts, Greensboro — $213,283

City Attorney Angela Carmon, Winston-Salem — $213,000

City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle, High Point — $187,430

Deputy City Attorney Alan Andrews, Winston-Salem — $157,157

Deputy City Attorney James A. Dickens Jr., Greensboro — $135,855

Senior Assistant City Attorney Anthony Baker — $122,853

Police Attorney Brian T. Beasley, High Point — $122,141

City Assistant Attorney Meghan Maguire, High Point – $121,985

Police

Police Chief Brian L. James, Greensboro — $185,000

Police Chief Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem — $187,513

Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver II, Winston-Salem — $156,336

Chief Jonathan T. Stroud, High Point — $155,001

Fire

Deputy Chief Graham J. Robinson III, Greensboro — $145,196

Deputy Chief Dwayne S. Church, Greensboro — $122,109

Chief William Mayo, Winston-Salem — $169,859

Chief Marion T. Reid, High Point — $164,646

Deputy Chief Richard T. Wright, High Point — $129,995

Deputy Chief Brian A. Evans, High Point — $124.943

Utilities

Utilities Director Courtney L. Driver, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $129,389

Electric Utilities Director Garey S. Edwards, High Point — $172,232

Assistant Electric Utilities Director Tyler R. Berrier, High Point — $135,882

Economic development

Director Loren H. Hill, High Point — $170,776

Chief Information Officer Thomas L. Kureczka, Winston-Salem — $160,722

Information Technology & 911 Communications Director Steven R. Lingerfelt, High Point — $149,177

Chief Information Officer Jane R. Nickles, Greensboro — $141,047

Director Sandra Dunbeck, High Point — $140,000

Senior Information Technology Manager Christine Hofer, Greensboro — $133,727

Assistant IT Director Eric Xavier, High Point — $131,300

Director of Neighborhood Development Michelle M. Kennedy, Greensboro— $120,000

Finance

Chief Financial Officer Lisa M. Saunders, Winston-Salem — $187,011

Senior Financial Services Director Marlene Druga, Greensboro — $152,600

Financial Services Director Bobby D. Fitzjohn, High Point — $130,900

Senior Administrative Services Manager Christopher S. Payne, Greensboro — $126,011

Public works/services

Operations Director Johnnie F. Taylor, Winston-Salem — $169,670

Public Services Director Terry L. Houk, High Point — $158,296

Assistant Public Services Director Robby D. Stone, High Point — $141,984

Field Operations Director Julio Delgado, Greensboro — $140,000

Customer Services Director Troy R. Martin, High Point — $126,179

Senior Solid Waste Manager Christopher R. Marriott, Greensboro — $122,820

Fleet Services Director Gary L. Smith, High Point — $121,399

Water

Planning Director Sue Smotherman, Greensboro — $142,877

Senior Water Resources Manager Michael M. Borchers, Greensboro — $141,923

Senior Water Resources Manager Kristine W. Williams, Greensboro — $127,512

Stormwater Director Keith Huff, Winston-Salem — $127,044

Planning

Director of Workforce Development Chris Rivera— $121,002

Planning Development Services Director Aaron E. King, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $141,113

Transportation

Director of Transportation Hanna Cockburn, Greensboro — $141,577

Director Toneq McCullough, Winston-Salem — $120,720

Director Mark V. McDonald, High Point — $152,746

Engineering & inspections

Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell, Greensboro — $151,766

City Engineer Robert J. Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $138,747

Facilities Manager Darrell Shumate, Greensboro — $120,855

City engineer Kelly Latham, Winston-Salem — $120,000

Budget

Budget & Administrative Director Eric Olmedo, High Point — $156,653

Budget & Evaluation Director Patrice Y. Toney, Winston-Salem — $141,133.25

Director of Budget and Evaluation Jon S. Decker, Greensboro — $121,002

Human resources

Director Jamiah Waterman, Greensboro — $143,173

Director Marquis Barnett, Winston-Salem — $134,568

Senior Human Resources Manager Tiffany B. Shelton, Greensboro — $122,176

Director Angela Kirkwood, High Point — $148,857

Facilities

Facility Services Director Timothy McKinney, High Point — $148,588

Community/neighborhood development

Community Development Director Marla Newman, Winston-Salem — $141,862

Community Development Director Michael McNair, High Point — $138,349

Libraries

Director Brigitte H. Blanton, Greensboro — $143,235

Director Mary M. Sizemore, High Point — $126,990

Parks and recreation

Director Nasha McCray, Greensboro — $138,235

Director Phillip L. Tillery, High Point — $127,826

Emergency services

Guilford Metro 911 Communications Director Melanie Neal — $137,877

Human relations

Communications Director Carla Banks, Greensboro — $126,630

Director Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem — $122,021

Community & Public Engagement Director Jeron F. Hollis, High Point — $139,821

Legislative

Director Linda J. Barnes (Office of the Mayor), Winston-Salem — $114,412

City Clerk Angela R. Lord, Greensboro — $103,900

City Clerk Lisa Vierling, High Point — $101,851

Purchasing

Director Jerry J. Bates, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $105,868

Manager Erik S. Conti, High Point — $97,173

Museums

Museum Manager Carol G. Hart, Greensboro — $$88,009

Museum Director Edith W. Brady, High Point — $62,807

STARTING SALARIES

Firefighter

Greensboro — $36,714

High Point —$36,605

Police officer

High Point — $40,365

Greensboro — $38,987

Winston-Salem — $29,767.40

Crime scene

High Point (technician) — $38,436

Greensboro (investigator) — $37,633

Winston-Salem (police evidence specialist) — $34,080

Custodian

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $29,767

High Point — $27,316

Courier

Greensboro — $31,200

Sanitation operator (garbage truck driver)

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $29,767

Sanitation laborer/worker

Winston-Salem (laborer) — $29,767

High Point (worker) —$30,116

Stormwater technician

Winston-Salem — $44,672

Landfill mechanic/tech

Greensboro (tech) — $31,200

Meter reader

Winston-Salem — $39,018

Greensboro — $31,200

High Point —$30,116

Parking enforcement specialist/officer

Greensboro (specialist) — $31,200

Winston-Salem (officer) — $29,767

Parking attendant

Greensboro — $31,200

Winston-Salem — $29,767

High Point — $27,316

Grillroom assistant supervisor

High Point — $31,622

Planner

Winston-Salem — $47,799

Greensboro — $46,532

High Point — $49,054

Code enforcement officer

Winston-Salem (field zoning inspector) — $39,018

Greensboro —$40,267

High Point —$42,375

Groundskeeper

High Point —$28,681

Librarian

High Point — $40,356

Greensboro — $40,267

Dead animal control worker

Winston-Salem — $29,767

Call center representative

Greensboro — $31,200

Community resource specialist

High Point — $54,084

Mayor

Greensboro — $30,000

Winston-Salem — $15,000

Mayor pro tem

Greensboro — $23,000

City council members

Greensboro — $23,000

Winston-Salem — $10,800