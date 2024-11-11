Featured photo: Leaves on the side of a curb in Greensboro. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

When Greensboro City Council decided in August 2023 to change the way it collects fallen leaves, residents expressed their concerns.

Now, more than a year later, the leaves are falling off of the area’s oak, maple and birch trees, causing confusion and trepidation from Greensboro residents who have yet to come to terms with the new rules. Coupled with the threat of fines for uncollected leaves, the anxiety around fallen foliage has hit its peak.

Here’s what to know about the new rules, how to avoid fines and why this happened in the first place.

What are the new rules?

Greensboro residents must now put loose leaves in the 95-gallon carts that were distributed to households last year, or collect them in paper bags (yes, they have to be paper). If residents are using the carts, they don’t need to bag the leaves first — leaves can go directly into the cart. Only yard waste like leaves, branches, twigs, yard trimmings, grass, dead plants and mulch can go in the carts or bags. Soil, dirt, food waste and rocks cannot go in the carts or bags.

Greensboro residents must now either put loose leaves in bins distributed by the city or put them in paper bags for pick up. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

In addition to the bin’s contents, the city will collect up to 15 items — which include either bags of leaves or bundles of sticks — per household per week. The items, stacked curbside, and the cart will be collected each week on the resident’s trash pick-up day.

The city will not empty leaves put in personal trash cans or bins.

If residents need assistance moving the bins to their curb, they can call the city at 336-373-2489 for help.

What about the fines?

City trucks will no longer drive around, sucking up loose leaves that are raked to the curb like in past years. If residents pile leaves at the edge of their property and leave them there, they could be fined. According to the city, “intentionally placing leaves in the curb line, in front of the property, could lead to fines being issued.”

In response to confusion about fines, the city released an update that residents will not be fined for leaves that “fall into the street in front of their property.” After a violation, residents will get two weeks to properly prepare the leaves for collection, and if after two weeks the violations are not addressed, then the city will fine the household $75.

Leaves near a storm drain in Greensboro. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

Can you get an additional cart?

If residents wish to purchase an additional cart for leaves, they can do so for $65 by calling 336-373-2489.

Paper bags can be purchased online or at big-box stores or local lawn and garden centers. The city notes that smaller paper bags from grocery stores can also be used, but that they hold fewer leaves.

How long will the city do this?

This system of loose-leaf collection started on Nov. 1 and runs through the second week of February. After that, only 10 bags or bundles of leaves and sticks will be collected each week in addition to the cart.

What about the environmental impact?

Last year, after announcing the new changes to leaf collection, the city also began pushing a new campaign called “Leave the Leaves.” Rather than raking or bagging the leaves, the city’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience urged residents to leave their leaves on the lawn or mulch them instead.

“Leaving leaves to naturally decompose where they land creates natural mulch that enriches the soil and creates a habitat and food for beneficial microorganisms, insects and small wildlife, among other environmental benefits,” said S. Shree Dorestant, Greensboro’s chief sustainability officer.The USDA has also promoted this idea, noting on their website that “the more leaves left on your garden, the more feed for these micro-organisms that make soil healthier and plants grow stronger. As the leaves decay, they add organic matter back into the soil, which lessens the need for fertilizer.”

A pile of leaves in Greensboro. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

Why did this happen?

According to several city councilmembers, the decision to change the way leaves are collected in the city is largely economic.

Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said last year that the city has “spent millions of taxpayer dollars on workers comp claims by employees,” adding that they’ve been hurt by heavy yard-waste containers over the years. Abuzuaiter also said that piles of leaves on the streets can cause blockages and narrower roads, making it more difficult for cars or emergency vehicles to pass.

According to the city, canceling loose-leaf collection would save the city more than $10 million over the next 15 years. The new carts cost about $4 million total to implement in the city.