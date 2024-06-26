Featured photo: A view of downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo by Gale Melcher)
Interested in serving on a board or commission in Winston-Salem? Mayor Allen Joines is selecting members for the following panels. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on July 8. The application form is available here. Per the city, call the Mayor’s Office at (336) 727-2058 for questions.
According to the city, members of this commission should have expertise in real estate, nonprofit development, for-profit development, social services, public health, transportation, finance, economic development, urban and regional planning, public housing, philanthropy, county government or faith-based service. Members must be city residents and cannot be city employees. Terms last three years and meetings are held on the fourth Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m.
Community Sustainability Program Committee
Members on this committee provide the city council with periodic reports and advice on greenhouse gas emissions and related sustainability issues. Members should have skills and experience in architecture, building, energy, environment, education, industrial, transportation or business. Terms last two years and meetings are held on the first Thursday of every other month at 5 p.m.
Members of this board consider applications for special use permits and requests for exceptions to zoning ordinances, and make decisions on appeals of interpretations of the unified development ordinances and appeals of the decisions of the Historic Resources Commission and county housing administrator. The board conducts public hearings with sworn testimony, and appeals from this board’s decisions are heard by the superior court. Terms last three years. These meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 2 p.m.
Public Assembly Facilities Commission
This board oversees the City’s fairgrounds, convention center, coliseum annex, and Bowman Gray Stadium. Terms last three years and members meet on the third Monday of each month at 12 p.m.
This board is part of the Public Assembly Facility Commission, and is open to county residents. It oversees the Carolina Classic Fair.
Minority/Women’s Business Enterprise Advisory Committee
The committee reviews the city’s M/WBE program, evaluates good faith efforts of contractors and makes periodic reports and recommendations to the city council regarding program enhancements. Terms last two years and the committee meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:30 p.m.
African-American Heritage Initiative Committee
The goal of this committee is to preserve the oral, written and photographic history of African-American culture in the city. Duties include coordinating partnerships with individuals, agencies and organizations to “frame a vision for the preservation and melding of African-American contributions.” Members also work on creating an African-American collection of oral histories, photos and relics, Terms last three years and meetings are on the first Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m.
Commission on Ending Homelessness
This board acts as a governing body that works to plan and implement strategic initiatives and investments to end homelessness in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Terms last three years. This board meets on the third Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Transit Authority
Members approve resolutions and hear operations, maintenance, marketing, finance and incident reports. This board meets on the last Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. Terms last three years.
Citizens’ Budget Advisory Council
The purpose of this council is to help citizens become familiar with the city’s budgetary process.
Creative Corridors Design Review Committee
This board reviews plans and proposals from the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. They make recommendations to the city council, the Transportation Advisory Committee or NCDOT on the plan’s “consistency with the objectives of the Community Corridors master plan and design guidelines.” City residents with background or experience in architecture or landscaping architecture, civil or structural engineering, artistic design and transportation are encouraged to apply. Terms last 2-4 years and meetings take place on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.
