As a newsroom, we’ve signed up to participate in Democracy Day 2024, an event for a coalition of newsrooms that are committed to publishing a democracy-related story on Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy.



For our story, we want to highlight and interview first-time voters who will be casting their ballots for the first time this election. So if you or someone you know if voting for the first time this year, we want to hear from you!



Why are we doing this?



We know from the data that 41 million members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote this year. We also know that with the change from Biden to Harris as the presidential nominee, there has been a lot of excitement amongst the Democratic party and a surge in voter registrations across both political parties. So whether you’re a a young voter who will be able to vote for the first time this fall or you’re a long-time nonvoting person who has become energized this election cycle, we want to hear from you!



To get in contact with us for this story, email [email protected] with the subject line “First-Time Voter.”



We can’t wait to hear from you!

