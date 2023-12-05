Featured photo: Residents get their blood pressure checked at a health fair hosted at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)

Last week, a health fair with more than a dozen entities filled the first floor of Crystal Towers, Winston-Salem’s 11-story low-income highrise that is home to nearly 200 residents. The building hit the city’s skyline in the early 1970s. Along with age has come years of malfunctioning elevators, poor living conditions, pest infestations and leaky laundry facilities.

The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, which owns and manages Crystal Towers, has recently ramped up efforts to tackle the building’s woes. They renovated the lobby, are closing in on modernizing the first of two elevators and relocating laundry services to the first floor.

Crystal Towers (photo by Gale Melcher)

Many residents are elderly and disabled, so they can’t get around very easily. This clinic brought the services to them. Resident Michael Douglas and Crystal Towers United, the building’s tenant activism organization, had been planning and putting the event’s pieces together for months.

On Nov. 29 their hard work paid off, big time.

Balloons guided visitors to the vendors. The room buzzed with residents and staff members.

In an interview with Triad City Beat, Douglas said he was thankful to the building’s assistant manager Regina Barnes.

“She was the one that gave me the idea,” he said, adding that Barnes “shows a penchant for addressing people’s needs.” Douglas was also “so grateful” to Shontell Robinson, Forsyth County’s deputy county manager, who was instrumental in organizing the event.

The health fair hosted more than a dozen different entities such as Forsyth County Government, county emergency services as well as the county’s public health department with pharmaceutical and men’s health services.

“The county showed up and showed out,” Douglas said. “It was just awesome.”

Residents attend at a health fair hosted at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)

Other vendors included East Carolina University School of Dentistry, Preventative Dental Health, Novant Health, United Healthcare, Community Nutritionist, Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team (FROST) and Preventing Ongoing Spread of STIs Everywhere (POSSE). Digital Bridges Forsyth helped set residents up for digital success while Twin City Harm Reduction Collective handed out resources to help prevent and address drug overdoses such as fentanyl and xylazine test strips, Narcan and more. One vendor offered free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, serving patients within minutes. Another vendor took their blood pressure.

Samuel Grier is a longtime resident of the building and serves as the president of Crystal Towers United.

“I went around to each table and got a little bit of everything,” Grier told TCB, chuckling as he added, “I had so much in my hands that I had to get a bag.”

Resident Samuel Grier attends at a health fair hosted at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)

Resident Marion Brunson said she got in touch with dental services.

“That’s what I came here for,” Brunson said. But she ended up getting so much more out of the event. She was able to talk with a representative with United Healthcare — her service provider. And she was able to talk to someone about food stamps. She also got a free medicine lockbox, Narcan and dental care products.

“People ain’t looking for a handout, but they are looking for a hand up,” Douglas said.

Next year, Douglas will run for the city council seat in the Northwest Ward.

“This is what I want to do as an elected official,” Douglas said, continuing: “I can’t sit on the sidelines and watch things get worse. I’ve got to get myself in the fight.”

Michael Douglas, who is running for city council, helped organize the health fair that took place at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)

“What can we do next?” That’s the question on Douglas’s mind now.

Douglas said they’re hoping to host the health fair again — and at more locations than just Crystal Towers. Douglas hopes to see this “across the city, across the county; in areas where people need to be seen, be felt and be heard.” The next one will be held “as soon as all parties can be included.”

“I’m glad things went off as smoothly as it did because we had a very good turnout,” Douglas said. But Douglas noted that there was one thing missing from the fair.

“Trust from the community,” he said.

Some residents were “leery to come and participate,” Douglas explained, “because the trust level is not there.”

“They’ve been left out so long,” he said.

Crystal Towers (photo by Gale Melcher)

But the droves of service providers who showed up changed some residents’ minds. Providers “encouraged so many people, they showed they care.”

“People got some things that they needed, and the trust factor was established.”

“So many people overlook people that are in low economic situations and are in low-income housing,” Douglas said. But on Wednesday, they “were not overlooked.”

“We know that we were seen,” Douglas said.

Read our previous reporting on Crystal Towers here.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'At Crystal Towers, a long-needed health fair helps residents feel seen', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/at-crystal-towers-a-long-needed-health-fair-helps-residents-feel-seen/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'At Crystal Towers, a long-needed health fair helps residents feel seen', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/at-crystal-towers-a-long-needed-health-fair-helps-residents-feel-seen/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><strong><em>Featured photo: Residents get their blood pressure checked at a health fair hosted at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)</em></strong></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Last week, a health fair with more than a dozen entities filled the first floor of Crystal Towers, Winston-Salem’s 11-story low-income highrise that is home to <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/past-present-future-fifty-years-on-crystal-towers-residents-continue-to-fight-for-change/">nearly 200 residents</a>. The building hit the city’s skyline in the early 1970s. Along with age has come years of malfunctioning elevators, poor living conditions, pest infestations and leaky laundry facilities. </p><div class="tcb-9100420118b1780ca341a933fbf11fc1 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-9100420118b1780ca341a933fbf11fc1"></div> <p>The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, which owns and manages Crystal Towers, has recently ramped up efforts to tackle the building’s woes. They renovated the lobby, are closing in on modernizing the first of two elevators and relocating laundry services to the first floor.</p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="768" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9993.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-42277" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9993-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9993-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9993-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9993-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9993-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Crystal Towers (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure></div> <p>Many residents are elderly and disabled, so they can’t get around very easily. This clinic brought the services to them. Resident Michael Douglas and Crystal Towers United, the building’s tenant activism organization, had been planning and putting the event’s pieces together for months. </p> <p>On Nov. 29 their hard work paid off, big time.</p> <p>Balloons guided visitors to the vendors. The room buzzed with residents and staff members.</p><div class="tcb-0f615440adc11374fb5509899731457a tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-0f615440adc11374fb5509899731457a"></div> <p>In an interview with <em>Triad City Beat</em>, Douglas said he was thankful to the building’s assistant manager Regina Barnes. </p> <p>“She was the one that gave me the idea,” he said, adding that Barnes “shows a penchant for addressing people’s needs.” Douglas was also “so grateful” to Shontell Robinson, Forsyth County’s deputy county manager, who was instrumental in organizing the event.</p> <p>The health fair hosted more than a dozen different entities such as Forsyth County Government, county emergency services as well as the county’s public health department with pharmaceutical and men’s health services.</p> <p>“The county showed up and showed out,” Douglas said. “It was just awesome.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="768" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9966.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-42275" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9966-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9966-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9966-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9966-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9966-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Residents attend at a health fair hosted at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure></div> <p>Other vendors included East Carolina University School of Dentistry, Preventative Dental Health, Novant Health, United Healthcare, Community Nutritionist, Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team (FROST) and Preventing Ongoing Spread of STIs Everywhere (POSSE). Digital Bridges Forsyth helped set residents up for digital success while Twin City Harm Reduction Collective handed out resources to help prevent and address drug overdoses such as fentanyl and xylazine test strips, Narcan and more. One vendor offered free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, serving patients within minutes. Another vendor took their blood pressure.</p> <p>Samuel Grier is a longtime resident of the building and serves as the president of Crystal Towers United. </p><div class="tcb-fd7195114263d21d8f391e9fef18fc91 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-fd7195114263d21d8f391e9fef18fc91"></div> <p>“I went around to each table and got a little bit of everything,” Grier told <em>TCB</em>, chuckling as he added, “I had so much in my hands that I had to get a bag.”</p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="768" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/samuel_grier.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-42279" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/samuel_grier-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/samuel_grier-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/samuel_grier-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/samuel_grier-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/samuel_grier-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Resident Samuel Grier attends at a health fair hosted at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure></div> <p>Resident Marion Brunson said she got in touch with dental services.</p> <p>“That’s what I came here for,” Brunson said. But she ended up getting so much more out of the event. She was able to talk with a representative with United Healthcare — her service provider. And she was able to talk to someone about food stamps. She also got a free medicine lockbox, Narcan and dental care products.</p><div class="tcb-10849db745cf63aaa5bd17ee55377c81 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-10849db745cf63aaa5bd17ee55377c81"></div> <p>“People ain’t looking for a handout, but they are looking for a hand up,” Douglas said.</p> <p>Next year, Douglas <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/michael-douglas-city-council/">will run for the city council seat in the Northwest Ward</a>.</p> <p>“This is what I want to do as an elected official,” Douglas said, continuing: “I can’t sit on the sidelines and watch things get worse. I’ve got to get myself in the fight.”</p><div class="tcb-79db0126096e11c858cc8fbc30b949ea tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-79db0126096e11c858cc8fbc30b949ea"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="768" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/michael_douglas.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-42278" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/michael_douglas-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/michael_douglas-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/michael_douglas-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/michael_douglas-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/michael_douglas-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Michael Douglas, who is running for city council, helped organize the health fair that took place at Crystal Towers. (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure></div> <p>“What can we do next?” That’s the question on Douglas’s mind now.</p> <p>Douglas said they’re hoping to host the health fair again — and at more locations than just Crystal Towers. Douglas hopes to see this “across the city, across the county; in areas where people need to be seen, be felt and be heard.” The next one will be held “as soon as all parties can be included.”</p> <p>“I’m glad things went off as smoothly as it did because we had a very good turnout,” Douglas said. But Douglas noted that there was one thing missing from the fair.</p> <p>“Trust from the community,” he said.</p> <p>Some residents were “leery to come and participate,” Douglas explained, “because the trust level is not there.”</p> <p>“They’ve been left out so long,” he said.</p><div class="tcb-89e77e1dbc237ebd25b3c993fddb4a1f tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-89e77e1dbc237ebd25b3c993fddb4a1f"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="768" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9983.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-42276" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9983-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9983-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9983-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9983-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/IMG_9983-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Crystal Towers (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure></div> <p>But the droves of service providers who showed up changed some residents’ minds. Providers “encouraged so many people, they showed they care.”</p> <p>“People got some things that they needed, and the trust factor was established.”</p> <p>“So many people overlook people that are in low economic situations and are in low-income housing,” Douglas said. But on Wednesday, they “were not overlooked.”</p> <p>“We know that we were seen,” Douglas said.</p> <p><strong><em>Read our previous reporting on Crystal Towers <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/?s=crystal+towers">here</a>.</em></strong></p> <div class="tcb-4c99615e2720ee7e36d16023e79c9b8e tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-4c99615e2720ee7e36d16023e79c9b8e"></div><div class="tcb-4cd082ab91b289dd3de198b7f4506870 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-4cd082ab91b289dd3de198b7f4506870"></div><div class="tcb-f65c08f27c84c6d396783605a422a4d5 tcb-real1" id="tcb-f65c08f27c84c6d396783605a422a4d5"></div> Click to copy