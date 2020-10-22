A bailiff who worked in four courtrooms on Monday suddenly passed away on Wednesday morning, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

The bailiff, whose name has not been released, reported for work at the courthouse on Tuesday, but then left early after feeling ill, the sheriff’s office said in a press release, and then went to a local hospital to seek medical treatment.

“Today, our team suffered a terrible loss,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said. “No words can adequately express our sadness.”

The bailiff tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested as part of the hospital’s admission protocol, but according to the sheriff’s office no link has been established between the bailiff’s positive status and the cause of their death. As a public safety precaution, however, Sheriff Rogers is encouraging any members of the public who may have been in Greensboro Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B or 2C on Monday to get tested for COVID-19 and to be on the lookout for symptoms.

The revelation that the bailiff had tested positive for COVID prompted an announcement by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III on Wednesday afternoon that Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will be closed to the public through Oct. 27. District court first appearances and 50B court will continued as scheduled, while secured custody cases in juvenile court will operate on Friday and on Oct. 26.