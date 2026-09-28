Getting a call that someone you love has been arrested in Greensboro throws you into a process you probably haven’t had to think about before. You’re trying to figure out where they’re being held, what the bond amount is, and who you can actually reach in the middle of the night to get them home.

Most arrests in Greensboro are processed through the Greensboro Detention Center on South Edgeworth Street, and most families end up working with a licensed bail bondsman to post that bond rather than paying the full amount up front.

To help, we did the research and found five of the best local bail bond service providers in Greensboro. We also give some tips below on what to look for.

Quick Comparison

Company Years in Business Specialty Address Google Reviews Best For Around The Clock Bail Bonds 20+ years General bail bonds across the Piedmont Triad 301 S Greene St Ste 8D, Greensboro, NC 27401 5.0 (70 reviews) Speed and experience; 24/7 service Anytime Bail Bonds NC 5+ years General bail bonds, straightforward cases 1108 Grecade St #102, Greensboro, NC 27408 4.6 (45 reviews) A case that’s likely to clear screening easily All American Bail Bonds 5+ years Statewide bail bonds 500 N Greensboro St, Liberty, NC 27298 4.7 (13 reviews) Wanting flexible payment options Ready and Willing Bail Bonding 5+ years General bail bonding and payment assistance 416 S Eugene Ct Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27401 4.9 (96 reviews) Wanting responsive local assistance and flexible payment options Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding 20+ years General bail bonding services in Greensboro 416 Eugene Ct, Greensboro, NC 27401 4.9 (222 reviews) Wanting an established local bail bond company with a strong volume of Google reviews

Around The Clock Bail Bonds Greensboro

Years in Business: 20+ years

Specialty: General bail bonds across the Piedmont Triad

Best For: Speed, experience, and a fast response time 24/7

Around The Clock Bail Bonds has more than 20 years of experience helping Greensboro and Guilford County residents with their bail bonding needs. They serve people who need help navigating the bail process after an arrest, and per their name, they operate around the clock.

Having served Greensboro for over 20 years, Around The Clock Bail Bond is well-regarded for providing empathetic, judgement-free, timely service. Their local office is on S. Greene Street – close to the jail.

If you want an experienced bondsman who can explain the process and help you understand the next steps, give Around The Clock Bail Bonds a call and they’ll get your situation sorted out.

Anytime Bail Bonds NC

Years in Business: 5+ years

Specialty: General bail bonds, straightforward cases

Best For: A case that’s likely to clear screening easily

Anytime Bail Bonds NC has more than five years of experience helping people navigate the bail process in Greensboro and the surrounding area. They provide general bail bond services and use a client screening process before taking on a case.

That screening means not every case is automatically accepted, so you need to have the details of the arrest and bond amount ready when you call. If your situation is straightforward, you can ask about the requirements and next steps before deciding whether to move forward.

All American Bail Bonds

Years in Business: 5+ years

Specialty: Statewide bail bonds

Best For: Wanting flexible payment options

All American Bail Bonds provides bail bond services throughout North Carolina, including Greensboro, rather than limiting its service area to one local region. That statewide coverage can be useful if you’re dealing with a case outside your immediate area or aren’t sure where the defendant will be processed.

All American Bail Bonds offers payment plans, so be sure asking about available options if paying the full premium upfront isn’t practical. Before signing an agreement, confirm the total cost, payment schedule, and any other requirements that apply to the specific case.

Ready and Willing Bail Bonding

Years in Business: 5+ years

Specialty: General bail bonding and payment assistance

Best For: Wanting responsive local assistance and flexible payment options

If you’re worried about how you’ll cover the cost of bail, Ready and Willing Bail Bonding is a good place to start. They focus on payment assistance, so you don’t have to come up with the full premium all at once. As a smaller, Greensboro-based team, they can give you the kind of direct, hands-on help that makes a stressful process feel a little more manageable.

Before you sign anything, ask them to walk you through the details: how much you’ll need to put down, what your payment schedule will look like, whether there are any financing fees, and what happens if you miss a payment. You’ll also want to ask what collateral or co-signer paperwork they need from you and how soon they can get started on your bond.

Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding

Years in Business: 20+ years

Specialty: General bail bonding services in Greensboro

Best For: Wanting an established local bail bond company with a strong volume of Google reviews

If you’d feel better working with someone who’s been doing this a long time, Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding has been helping families in Greensboro for more than 20 years. Their long history and large number of Google reviews is proof of this experience, which can be a real comfort when you’re having to make a fast decision about someone you care about.

With that much experience, Darryl & Steve’s Bail Bonding is very familiar with local courts and jail procedures. Still, it’s smart to ask them upfront about the total cost, their payment terms, and any collateral they’ll require. Take a few minutes to skim their recent reviews, too, so you can get a feel for how quickly they respond and how they treat the families they work with.

What to Look for in a Greensboro Bail Bondsman

No matter the time of day, making the call to a bail bondsman can be stressful. But it’s easier if you know what to look for. Here’s what you should consider as you contact a bail bondsman in Greensboro:

Fees and Payment

North Carolina law caps a bail bondsman’s premium at 15 percent of the total bond amount, and that fee is non-refundable regardless of how the case turns out.

Ask upfront whether a payment plan is available, since you may not be prepared to pay that percentage in a single lump sum on short notice.

Availability

Arrests don’t wait for business hours, so genuine 24/7 availability matters more than it might seem at first. Confirm that a company answers calls directly around the clock rather than routing you to voicemail overnight, since that gap can add hours to how long a loved one stays in custody – reviews are a good way to do this.

Licensing

Bail bondsmen in North Carolina are licensed through the North Carolina Department of Insurance, and the state also maintains a public list of active bondsmen through the NC Judicial Branch.

It’s reasonable to ask for a license number and confirm it before handing over payment, especially if you’re working with a company you haven’t heard of before.

The Bail Process in North Carolina

Once someone is booked, a magistrate sets the bail amount and the type of bond required, which might be a cash bond, a secured bond backed by property or a bondsman, or in some cases an unsecured bond that doesn’t require upfront payment.

A licensed bondsman posts a secured bond on your behalf in exchange for the premium fee, and release from custody typically follows within a few hours depending on how quickly the jail processes the paperwork.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a bail bondsman in Greensboro, NC is about finding a licensed company that clearly explains the costs, payment options, and next steps. Before signing anything, ask how much you’ll pay, whether payment plans are available, what information or collateral may be required, and what happens if the defendant misses a court date.

It’s also worth confirming who will handle the case and how to reach them after hours. Taking a few minutes to compare these details can help you avoid surprises and make a more informed decision during an already stressful situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are quick answers to the questions Greensboro families ask most often when they’re choosing a bail bondsman.

How much does a bail bondsman cost in North Carolina?

North Carolina law caps a bail bondsman’s premium at 15 percent of the total bond amount, and that fee is non-refundable. The exact amount depends on the bond the magistrate sets, so it’s worth asking for a specific estimate once you know the bond figure.

Where does a Greensboro arrest get processed?

Most Greensboro arrests are processed through the Greensboro Detention Center at 201 S. Edgeworth St., though some cases may be routed through the High Point Detention Center depending on the circumstances. It’s worth confirming the exact detention location before you contact a bondsman.

Do I need to go to the jail in person to post bail?

Not always. Many bail bondsmen, including some on this list, can handle paperwork and payment remotely, though you may still need to sign an indemnity agreement in person or electronically depending on the company.

What’s the difference between a secured and unsecured bond in North Carolina?

A secured bond requires collateral, either cash, property, or a bondsman’s guarantee, while an unsecured bond allows release without upfront payment as long as the defendant agrees to pay if they miss a court date. A magistrate decides which type applies based on the charge and the individual’s circumstances.