No matter how prepared you think you are, getting a call that someone you love has been arrested is disorienting. You’re trying to figure out where they’re being held, what the bail amount is, and who you can actually call to help them get home.

In Winston-Salem, families may need to work with a licensed bail bondsman to post a bond rather than paying the full amount in cash.

To help you find the best, we’re covering the five best bail bondsmen in Winston-Salem, along with the key pieces of information to keep in mind as you navigate this process.

Quick Comparison

Company Service Area Specialty Address Google Reviews Great For Around The Clock Bail Bonds Winston-Salem Winston-Salem and Forsyth County General bail bond services 4623 Ogburn Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 4.6 (37 reviews) Families who need help any time of day and want experience with a wide range of charges A.S.A.P. Bail Bonds Winston-Salem and surrounding North Carolina counties General bail bond services 4712 Country Club Rd, Ste B, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 4.4 (112 reviews) Families dealing with a failure to appear or an arrest outside Forsyth County TC Global Bail Bond Winston-Salem and Forsyth County General bail bond services 250 W 1st St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 4.6 (114 reviews) Families who want a downtown office with a strong review history Smith & Son Bail Bonds Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, and surrounding areas General bail bond services 705 E Sprague St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 4.8 (20 reviews) Families who want a family-owned company or need help in Davidson County New Hope Bail Bonding Winston-Salem and surrounding North Carolina communities Bail bond services 3500 Vest Mill Rd, Ste 28, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 5.0 (1 review) Families who want to work closely with a bondsman who can give their situation full attention

Around The Clock Bail Bonds Winston-Salem

What They’re Great For: Families who need help any time of day and want experience with a wide range of charges

When an arrest happens at 2 a.m., you need someone who’ll actually pick up. Around The Clock Bail Bonds is available 24/7, every day of the year, from their dedicated Winston-Salem office at 4623 Ogburn Ave.

Led by owner Jarrett Jordan, their team brings more than 20 years of experience and handles misdemeanor, felony, assault, sex offense, DWI, theft, and other bonds, so you won’t have to wonder whether they can help with your situation.

When you call, have the jail name, booking number, and bond amount ready, and they’ll walk you through the premium, paperwork, and any collateral you might need.

A.S.A.P. Bail Bonds

What They’re Great For: Families dealing with a failure to appear or an arrest outside Forsyth County

A.S.A.P. Bail Bonds has been working out of Winston-Salem since 2005, so they’ve seen just about every situation families run into. Their office is at 4712 Country Club Rd, Suite B, and they’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What sets them apart is their reach and the types of cases they call out. They serve counties throughout North Carolina and specifically focus on failure to appear, domestic, DWI, and assault charges.

If your loved one missed a court date or was picked up somewhere else in the state, they’re worth a call.

TC Global Bail Bond

What They’re Great For: Families who want a downtown office with a strong review history

If you’re heading downtown to deal with an arrest, TC Global Bail Bond is right there at 250 W 1st St, close to where the Forsyth County jail and courthouse are located. That makes it easy to stop in, ask questions, and handle things in person.

They also have one of the stronger review records in the area, with a 4.6-star Google rating from 114 reviews. That’s a lot of families sharing their experience, so take a few minutes to read through them before you call. When you do, ask about your bond type, the premium, and what paperwork or collateral they’ll need from you.

Smith & Son Bail Bonds

What They’re Great For: Families who want a family-owned company or need help in Davidson County

There’s something reassuring about working with a family business, and Smith & Son Bail Bonds has been family-owned and operated since 2010. Their office is at 705 E Sprague St, and they serve Winston-Salem and Forsyth County along with Lexington and Davidson County.

That Davidson County coverage is a real plus if your situation involves Lexington or nearby areas. They hold a 4.8-star Google rating from 20 reviews.

If your loved one was arrested in Davidson County, ask whether they can handle the bond there directly, so you’re working with one familiar team instead of starting over with someone new.

New Hope Bail Bonding

What They’re Great For: Families who want to compare a smaller local provider

New Hope Bail Bonding has been serving Winston-Salem since 2016 from their office at 3500 Vest Mill Rd, Suite 28. As a smaller, locally based company, they’re a good fit if you’d like to work closely with a bondsman who can give your situation their full attention.

When you call, they can walk you through how long the release usually takes, what the premium and payment options look like, and whether collateral will be needed, so you know exactly what to expect before you move forward.

What to Look for in a Winston-Salem Bail Bondsman

Fees and Payment

North Carolina law limits the premium a bail bondsman may charge to 15% of the face amount of the bond. A bondsman may also require reasonable collateral or other indemnity. Ask upfront how much you’ll need to pay and whether any collateral is required before signing an agreement.

Availability

An arrest can happen outside normal business hours, so availability may be an important consideration. Ask whether the bondsman is available when you need them and how quickly they can begin the paperwork once you’ve provided the required information.

Licensing

Bail bondsmen in North Carolina are regulated by the North Carolina Department of Insurance. Before making a payment, verify that you’re dealing with a properly licensed provider and ask for clarification if you’re unsure about the company’s credentials.

Experience With Your Type of Bond

Not every situation involves the same type of bond. Ask whether the provider regularly handles the type of case you’re dealing with and what documentation will be required.

The Bail Process in Winston-Salem

If a loved one has been arrested in Winston-Salem, here’s the process you’ll need to understand and follow:

Booking: After an arrest in Winston-Salem, your loved one is taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center downtown, located off North Chestnut Street between Second and Third Streets, for processing. Release conditions are set: A magistrate or judge decides the conditions of pretrial release based on the charge and the person’s history. Bond type is decided: The court may allow an unsecured bond with no upfront payment, or require a secured bond backed by cash, a mortgage on property, or a bondsman. Gather the details: Before you call a bondsman, have your loved one’s full name, their booking number if available, and the bond amount. Work out payment: If you use a bondsman for a secured bond, they post it for you in exchange for a non-refundable premium. Ask how payment works and whether collateral is needed. Know what you’re signing: If you’re the cosigner, ask the bondsman to explain your responsibilities before you sign anything. Bond is posted: Once the paperwork is approved, the bond goes to the detention center so release can begin. Release: Timing depends on the detention center’s procedures and how busy they are, so ask your bondsman to keep you updated. Stay on track: Your loved one needs to make every court date in Forsyth County and follow all bond conditions to avoid a warrant or losing the bond.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a bail bondsman comes down to more than finding the first company that answers the phone. Check that the bondsman is properly licensed, ask exactly how much the premium will cost, and confirm whether payment plans or collateral are required. It’s also worth asking how the company handles paperwork and how long the release process may take.

If you’re comparing several options, consider their location, service area, availability, and experience with the type of bond you need. Getting those details upfront can help you make a more informed decision and avoid unexpected costs or delays during an already stressful situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are quick answers to the questions Winston-Salem families ask most often when they’re choosing a bail bondsman.

How Much Does a Bail Bondsman Cost in North Carolina?

North Carolina law limits a bail bondsman’s premium to 15% of the face amount of the bond. Ask the specific company about the amount you’ll need to pay, payment options, collateral, and any other applicable terms before agreeing to the bond.

How Quickly Can Someone Be Released After a Bail Bondsman Posts a Bond?

Release timing varies depending on the detention center’s procedures, staffing, and workload. Ask the bondsman what timeline you can reasonably expect after the bond has been posted.

Do I Need to Go to the Jail in Person to Post Bail?

Not always. The process varies by company and the type of bond involved. Ask what paperwork can be completed remotely and whether you’ll need to appear in person to sign an agreement.

What’s the Difference Between a Secured and Unsecured Bond in North Carolina?

A secured appearance bond requires financial security, such as a cash deposit, mortgage, or surety. An unsecured appearance bond does not require the same type of security upfront, although the defendant remains obligated to appear in court as required.