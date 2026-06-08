Maintaining a lush, healthy lawn in Australia isn’t always straightforward, particularly when dealing with hardy, fast-growing grass types like buffalo and kikuyu. These varieties demand powerful, reliable equipment capable of handling dense growth without compromising on efficiency or finish.
Choosing the right electric lawn mower has become easier in 2026, thanks to major advancements in technology. Today’s models feature high-torque motors, smart load-sensing systems, and longer-lasting batteries, making them well-suited for cutting through thick, stubborn grass. This guide highlights the best options for tough Australian conditions, helping homeowners find a mower that delivers the ideal mix of performance, durability, and convenience.
Why Electric Mowers Now Rival Petrol Models
Electric lawn mowers have come a long way. Independent testing shows that many battery-powered models now perform as well as, or even outperform, traditional petrol mowers in cutting efficiency.
For thick grass, this is particularly important. Today’s premium electric mowers feature:
- Brushless motors for higher torque and efficiency
- Dual-battery systems for sustained power output
- Load-sensing technology that adjusts blade speed automatically
- Steel decks for durability under heavy use
These advancements make electric mowers a viable—and often superior—choice for demanding lawns.
Best Electric Lawn Mowers for Thick Grass (2026)
EGO Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower
Widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders, the EGO Power+ delivers strong cutting performance comparable to petrol units.
Why it excels in thick grass:
- High-torque motor with consistent blade speed
- Self-propelled drive for easier handling on dense turf
- Multiple blade options for mulching and precision cutting
This model is ideal for medium to large Australian suburban lawns where grass density varies seasonally.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-Inch Dual Battery Mower
For homeowners dealing with particularly stubborn or overgrown grass, Milwaukee’s dual-battery mower is a standout.
Key advantages:
- Torque comparable to a 200cc petrol engine
- Dual battery system for sustained power
- Rear-wheel drive for uneven terrain
Its robust build and power output make it highly suitable for thick, neglected lawns.
Snapper 82V MAX Cordless Self-Propelled Mower
This mower strikes a balance between runtime and intelligent performance.
Highlights:
- Up to 90 minutes of runtime
- Load-sensing technology adjusts power based on grass density
- Durable steel deck
The automatic power adjustment is particularly beneficial when mowing thick patches, ensuring efficiency without draining the battery unnecessarily.
EGO 30-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower
A newer, premium option designed for larger properties, this mower significantly reduces mowing time.
Why it stands out:
- Wide 30-inch cutting deck for faster coverage
- Dual batteries with up to 75 minutes runtime
- Adjustable power modes (eco, standard, turbo)
Its wide cutting path and strong performance make it ideal for large Australian lawns with dense growth.
Key Buying Considerations for Thick Grass
When selecting an electric mower for heavy-duty use, prioritise the following:
Power and Torque
Thick grass requires consistent blade speed under load. Look for models with brushless motors and high voltage systems.
Cutting Deck Size
A larger deck (20–30 inches) improves efficiency on bigger lawns but may reduce manoeuvrability.
Battery Capacity
Longer runtimes are essential, especially for dense grass that demands more energy.
Self-Propulsion
This feature reduces physical strain, particularly when mowing heavy or uneven terrain.
Build Quality
Steel decks and durable components ensure longevity under tough conditions.
Are Electric Mowers Worth It for Australian Lawns?
For most Australian homeowners, the answer is yes. Electric mowers offer:
- Lower maintenance (no fuel, oil, or spark plugs)
- Quieter operation—ideal for suburban areas
- Reduced environmental impact
- Comparable performance to petrol models
In fact, expert testing confirms that many modern electric mowers now match or exceed petrol alternatives in performance.
Final Thoughts
Choosing the best electric lawn mower for thick grass in 2026 comes down to selecting a model with sufficient power, smart features, and durability. Brands like EGO, Milwaukee, and Snapper are leading the charge with machines that can handle even the toughest Australian lawns.
If your yard features dense, fast-growing grass, investing in a high-performance electric mower will not only improve cutting results but also save time and effort in the long run.
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