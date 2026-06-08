Maintaining a lush, healthy lawn in Australia isn’t always straightforward, particularly when dealing with hardy, fast-growing grass types like buffalo and kikuyu. These varieties demand powerful, reliable equipment capable of handling dense growth without compromising on efficiency or finish.

Choosing the right electric lawn mower has become easier in 2026, thanks to major advancements in technology. Today’s models feature high-torque motors, smart load-sensing systems, and longer-lasting batteries, making them well-suited for cutting through thick, stubborn grass. This guide highlights the best options for tough Australian conditions, helping homeowners find a mower that delivers the ideal mix of performance, durability, and convenience.

Why Electric Mowers Now Rival Petrol Models

Electric lawn mowers have come a long way. Independent testing shows that many battery-powered models now perform as well as, or even outperform, traditional petrol mowers in cutting efficiency.

For thick grass, this is particularly important. Today’s premium electric mowers feature:

Brushless motors for higher torque and efficiency

Dual-battery systems for sustained power output

Load-sensing technology that adjusts blade speed automatically

Steel decks for durability under heavy use

These advancements make electric mowers a viable—and often superior—choice for demanding lawns.

Best Electric Lawn Mowers for Thick Grass (2026)

EGO Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower

Widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders, the EGO Power+ delivers strong cutting performance comparable to petrol units.

Why it excels in thick grass:

High-torque motor with consistent blade speed

Self-propelled drive for easier handling on dense turf

Multiple blade options for mulching and precision cutting

This model is ideal for medium to large Australian suburban lawns where grass density varies seasonally.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-Inch Dual Battery Mower

For homeowners dealing with particularly stubborn or overgrown grass, Milwaukee’s dual-battery mower is a standout.

Key advantages:

Torque comparable to a 200cc petrol engine

Dual battery system for sustained power

Rear-wheel drive for uneven terrain

Its robust build and power output make it highly suitable for thick, neglected lawns.

Snapper 82V MAX Cordless Self-Propelled Mower

This mower strikes a balance between runtime and intelligent performance.

Highlights:

Up to 90 minutes of runtime

Load-sensing technology adjusts power based on grass density

Durable steel deck

The automatic power adjustment is particularly beneficial when mowing thick patches, ensuring efficiency without draining the battery unnecessarily.

EGO 30-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower

A newer, premium option designed for larger properties, this mower significantly reduces mowing time.

Why it stands out:

Wide 30-inch cutting deck for faster coverage

Dual batteries with up to 75 minutes runtime

Adjustable power modes (eco, standard, turbo)

Its wide cutting path and strong performance make it ideal for large Australian lawns with dense growth.

Key Buying Considerations for Thick Grass

When selecting an electric mower for heavy-duty use, prioritise the following:

Power and Torque

Thick grass requires consistent blade speed under load. Look for models with brushless motors and high voltage systems.

Cutting Deck Size

A larger deck (20–30 inches) improves efficiency on bigger lawns but may reduce manoeuvrability.

Battery Capacity

Longer runtimes are essential, especially for dense grass that demands more energy.

Self-Propulsion

This feature reduces physical strain, particularly when mowing heavy or uneven terrain.

Build Quality

Steel decks and durable components ensure longevity under tough conditions.

Are Electric Mowers Worth It for Australian Lawns?

For most Australian homeowners, the answer is yes. Electric mowers offer:

Lower maintenance (no fuel, oil, or spark plugs)

Quieter operation—ideal for suburban areas

Reduced environmental impact

Comparable performance to petrol models

In fact, expert testing confirms that many modern electric mowers now match or exceed petrol alternatives in performance.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best electric lawn mower for thick grass in 2026 comes down to selecting a model with sufficient power, smart features, and durability. Brands like EGO, Milwaukee, and Snapper are leading the charge with machines that can handle even the toughest Australian lawns.

If your yard features dense, fast-growing grass, investing in a high-performance electric mower will not only improve cutting results but also save time and effort in the long run.