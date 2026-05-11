Freelancers usually work remotely during the week. Some freelancers spend their days in home offices. Others frequent coffee shops or co-working spaces, and freelancers on the go work from anywhere! One pet peeve remote workers have is limited desktop space. Attempting to fit client calls, spreadsheets, editing software, email, and research all on your laptop screen will surely make your workday feel longer.

Having an organized setup with a portable monitor allows you to work more easily without compromising valuable space. Having that extra screen allows remote workers to multitask without cluttering up their desk.

Portable monitors are catching on with writers, designers, video editors, virtual assistants, online retailers, and digital marketers. Many portable monitors today are slim and light. They easily fit into your backpack. Plug into just one USB-C cable, and digital nomads can build an efficient workspace wherever they roam.

Why Freelancers Use Portable Monitor Setups

Freelancers generally have multiple tasks they accomplish throughout the day. Maybe they’re jumping between research, meetings, invoices, editing software, and chat apps. Second screens cut down on excessive tab switching.

Writers may keep research open on one screen while drafting on another. Designers can have editing software on one screen with a preview screen on the other. Virtual assistants can reply to messages while viewing spreadsheets.

Portable displays are useful for those who work in small spaces. Traditional desktop monitors require more space and are harder to move around.

The last reason freelancers enjoy portable setups is flexibility. Many digital workers commute between cities or work out of temporary offices. Having a travel screen means you can keep your workflow uniform without lugging around heavy gear.

Best Setup for Content Writers and SEO Freelancers

Content writers and SEO writers often have several tabs for browsers, keyword tools, content briefs, and editing documents open at once. Having two screens allows you to see more without scrolling around.

For example, your setup can include:

Budget-friendly laptop

15.6-inch portable monitor

Wireless keyboard and mouse

Foldable laptop stand

You could have your laptop show your Word document while using the second screen for keyword research, outlines, or competitor articles.

If you’re a writer that sits at a desk for long periods of time, you may even want to prop your portable monitor at eye level with a foldable stand. This can help reduce neck strain if you will be working for hours on end.

A Full HD screen is perfect for writing and SEO. Brightness is another factor to consider if you work near a window or in a shared space.

Portable Monitor Setup for Graphic Designers

Graphic designers usually need more screen space for editing panels, asset browsers, and previews of what they are working on.

Having a second display allows for a clutter-free editing workflow without the need for an expansive studio.

The Setup:

Color accurate portable display

Laptop with design software

Stylus/drawing tablet

External SSD storage

Some designers prefer to have editing software/tools docked on their laptop and utilize their second screen for previewing their work. This allows designers to keep their focus close to the editing area.

Graphic designers need superior color production capabilities compared to the average office worker. IPS panels typically offer wider viewing angles and better color consistency.

Matte Displays are another bonus some designers look for when creating work, as they reduce glare when working during the day.

Set Up Ideas for Video Editors and Content Creators

Video creators often work with timelines, preview windows, subtitles, and audio controls. A second display helps organize editing software more efficiently.

A common setup for creators includes:

Laptop with video editing software

Portable monitor for timeline or preview window

USB-C hub

External storage drive

Foldable monitor stand

The second display can show the preview window while the main laptop handles editing controls and file management.

Content creators who travel frequently often choose lightweight screens with thin bezels. Smaller cable setups also help reduce desk clutter.

For creators who record videos while traveling, portable screens can also help during live monitoring or reviewing footage after recording sessions.

Best Portable Setup for Online Sellers and Virtual Assistants

Sellers on the internet and virtual assistants may find themselves juggling between orders, emails, inventory sheets, customer chats, and browser tabs all at once. Additional screen space can minimize multitasking chaos during hectic work days.

A small setup could look like:

14-inch Laptop

Vertical portable display

Bluetooth keyboard

Bluetooth headsets for meetings

Having your second screen vertical is perfect for spreadsheets, chats, and long articles or documents. Some freelancers like to reserve the second screen for customer chats while working on order fulfillment on their laptop.

Love this setup? It’s great for tiny apartments since it doesn’t take up much room on your desk. I’ve even seen workers use portable displays mounted on dinner tables or temporary desks.

Things to Consider Before Purchasing a Portable Monitor

Portable monitors are not suitable for every type of work setup. Freelancers should compare features carefully before choosing one for daily use.

Display Size

Portable monitors usually range from 13 inches to 18 inches. Most writers, virtual assistants, and office users prefer a 15.6-inch screen because it balances portability and workspace well.

Designers and video editors may prefer larger screens for additional editing space.

Display Resolution

Full HD resolution works well for most freelance tasks. People working in graphic design, photo editing, or video production may prefer higher-resolution displays for sharper visuals.

Low-resolution screens can make text appear blurry during long work sessions.

Refresh Rate

Higher refresh rates are more useful for gaming and video editing tasks. Standard office users can comfortably work with 60Hz screens for daily tasks like writing, browsing, and spreadsheets.

Video editors and motion graphic designers may prefer smoother playback with higher refresh rates.

Ports and Connectivity

USB-C support helps keep the desk setup clean because one cable can handle both power and video output.

Many portable monitors also include:

Mini HDMI

Dual USB-C ports

Audio jack support

Users should always check laptop compatibility before purchasing a monitor.

Screen Weight and Build Quality

Frequent travelers should focus on slim and lightweight models. Heavy monitors can become difficult to carry during daily travel.

Aluminum-built displays usually feel more durable compared to plastic models.

Monitor Stand Support

Weak stands can cause the screen to shake while working. Adjustable stands help improve viewing comfort and screen positioning.

Some users also prefer magnetic covers or collapsible stands for better ergonomic support.

Why Many Remote Workers Prefer UPERFECT Models

Freelancers love the UPERFECT portable monitor series for its thin body design, easy installation process, and advanced ports.

Many models offer USB-C single-cable connectivity, saving desk space from excessive cable clutter. This feature allows seamless connection for remote-workers that toggle between home office setups and mobile workstations.

Mobility is another perk users gravitate towards when selecting these displays. Slim bezels paired with lightweight constructions allow for simpler portability stuffed into a backpack.

Integrated speakers, adjustable stands, and broad viewing angles are also great bonuses utilized throughout day-to-day work.

When bouncing between client projects on the go, freelance workers can benefit from time saved editing, collaborating, and managing work on a lightweight dual-screen.

Desk Setup Tips for Small Apartments and Travel Work

Freelancers working from small rooms often need practical desk arrangements. Portable screens help reduce space issues, but a few setup habits can improve comfort even more.

Use Foldable Accessories

Foldable stands and compact keyboards help keep the desk organized. They also make packing easier for remote workers who travel often.

Keep Cable Management Simple

Too many cables can make a small workspace feel messy. USB-C monitors help reduce cable clutter.

Velcro cable ties also help keep wires organized during travel.

Improve Lighting

Poor lighting can strain the eyes during long work sessions. Natural light works well during daytime hours, but desk lamps help during evening work.

Avoid placing the monitor directly in front of strong light sources.

Choose Backpack-Friendly Gear

Freelancers who work from multiple places should choose lightweight accessories. Heavy equipment becomes tiring during daily travel.

Slim monitors, compact chargers, and wireless devices help create a cleaner portable setup.

Common Mistakes People Make When Buying Portable Monitors

Consumers sometimes purchase monitors based solely on price without considering daily use factors.

Purchasing Monitors With Low Brightness

Screens with low brightness levels can seem unusable outside of dark rooms. Consider testing out the brightness if you work from cafes or shared workspaces.

Overlooking Port Availability

Ports that don’t support certain monitors can go unnoticed until after you purchase your laptop. Make sure to check that the ports are compatible with the monitors you plan to pair.

Settling For Flimsy Stands

Flimsy laptop stands can negatively impact your workflow if your screen frequently shifts. Look for adjustable stands that support the screen better.

Purchasing Too Small or Too Big Screens

Extremely small screens can feel constricting if you plan on editing heavily on your computer. Large screens are bulky and less portable.

Pick your laptop size depending on what you use it for and how often you plan on traveling with it.

Final Thoughts

Freelancers and side hustlers have small workspaces but juggle multiple tasks throughout the day. Use a portable screen setup to boost productivity, limit tab swapping, and organize your workspace.

The ideal setup will vary depending on your daily workload. Writers, designers, editors, online retailers, and virtual assistants can all utilize portable displays in unique ways based on their workflow.

Lightweight options with adequate screen resolutions, reliable connection strength, and ergonomic viewing angles can make working remotely more feasible day-to-day.