Finding the right private investigator can be difficult, particularly when you are dealing with a sensitive personal matter, a business concern or a situation that could eventually require legal action.

Different investigation firms have different strengths. Some concentrate heavily on surveillance, while others have developed particular expertise in tracing, corporate investigations, technical security or evidence gathering. Experience, professional standards, investigative resources and the ability to handle a case discreetly can all make a difference.

To help you compare your options, we have researched seven private investigation agencies operating across the UK. Here is how they compare.

Private Investigator Comparison

Private investigator Based / coverage Key specialisms Standout feature National Private Investigators London / UK & international Surveillance, tracing, corporate investigations, fraud, technical investigations, background checks Broad investigative, intelligence and security capabilities M19 Solutions Manchester / UK & overseas Surveillance, undercover work, corporate investigations, tracing Specialist rural surveillance capabilities UKS Investigations Chesterfield / UK-wide Tracing, surveillance, private investigations, process serving Strong focus on tracing and in-house investigations OPS Services UK Private investigations, surveillance, bug sweeping, digital forensics, cyber security Combines investigation with specialist technical security Expert Investigations UK / regional offices Surveillance, tracing, asset reports, process serving, statement taking Former police detective expertise Reveal PI UK Surveillance, fraud, employee investigations, private investigations Secure evidence handling and BS 102000 accreditation Insignis Investigations Manchester / UK & international Corporate investigations, surveillance, tracing, legal support, counter-surveillance BS 102000 and ISO 9001 standards

1. National Private Investigators

National Private Investigators has developed a wide-ranging investigative operation covering personal, corporate, legal and intelligence-led cases. Founded by Jack Charman following his experience in a British Army covert reconnaissance unit, the agency has built a substantial UK surveillance capability alongside its wider investigation services. Their team can also support cases internationally where required.

The breadth of the service makes National Private Investigators particularly well suited to cases that may require several investigative disciplines rather than a single technique. Their investigators can combine intelligence gathering, surveillance and specialist technical work depending on the circumstances.

What National Private Investigators offer

Specialist asset investigation and financial intelligence services

Advanced open-source intelligence investigations

Mobile and computer forensic investigations

Personal security and close protection services

Counterfeiting and intellectual property investigations

International investigation and intelligence support

Reasons to consider National Private Investigators

A bespoke investigation strategy is developed following an initial consultation

Confidential consultations are available without obligation

Clear pricing is agreed before investigative work begins

Their services cover both individual and commercial clients

Technical investigation capabilities complement traditional surveillance

Their team can support investigations that develop into litigation or other formal proceedings

Visit National Private Investigators

2. M19 Solutions

Manchester-based M19 Solutions provides private investigation and surveillance services for both individuals and businesses, operating throughout the UK and internationally when required. The agency has handled more than 1,000 cases, with investigators bringing police and military experience to their work.

One of the firm’s more unusual strengths is rural surveillance. Its specialist personnel have more than 22 years of experience in military rural operations, allowing them to undertake lengthy covert observations in difficult environments where conventional surveillance can be challenging.

What M19 Solutions offer

Drone surveillance for suitable security and investigative situations

Social media screening for employment and due-diligence purposes

Physical penetration testing for business premises

Lie detector testing

Reasons to consider M19 Solutions

Investigators are vetted and regularly trained

Their work is supported by detailed surveillance logs and evidence reports

GPS tracking can be used to establish movement patterns before manned surveillance

Free, discreet consultations are available before a case is undertaken

Visit M19 Solutions

3. UKS Investigations

UKS Investigations is based in Chesterfield and provides private investigation services throughout the UK. Established in 2014, the company handles investigations in-house rather than outsourcing local work, while also providing services to solicitors and other legal-sector clients.

Tracing is a particular area of expertise. The company has more than 20 years of tracing experience and has traced more than 10,000 people, with many searches completed within 24–48 hours.

What UKS Investigations offer

No-trace, no-fee tracing for eligible cases

Pre-sue and status reports

Mobile and static surveillance

UK-wide process serving

Reasons to consider UKS Investigations

Strong experience working with legal professionals

Local investigations remain under the control of their in-house team

Tracing searches can extend internationally when necessary

Quotes can be tailored to the circumstances of the investigation

Visit UKS Investigations

4. OPS Services

OPS Services combines private investigation with a broader range of security and technical capabilities. The company was formed in 2006 and has experience spanning private investigations, covert surveillance and specialist security work, with military backgrounds represented within the team.

Its technical capabilities make it particularly relevant to cases where concerns extend beyond what can be established through conventional surveillance. The service range includes electronic bug detection, digital forensics, cyber security and covert installations.

What OPS Services offer

Electronic counter-surveillance and bug detection

Covert GPS tracking

Computer and mobile phone forensics

Covert equipment installation

Reasons to consider OPS Services

24/7 confidential response is available

Same-day bug-sweeping services can be arranged where possible

Investigations can be combined with wider security assessments

The company carries professional liability insurance and maintains relevant registrations

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5. Expert Investigations

Expert Investigations has more than two decades of experience and has built its investigative team around former police detectives. Their backgrounds include specialist surveillance, fraud and economic crime, major incident work and computer forensics, giving the agency a particularly strong evidence-focused approach.

The company works with private individuals, commercial organisations and legal professionals, and handles investigations in-house rather than subcontracting cases. Its services include surveillance, statements and interviews, tracing, asset reports and process serving.

What Expert Investigations offer

Employee dishonesty investigations

Statement taking and witness interviewing

Asset and financial investigation reports

Process serving for legal and court documents

Reasons to consider Expert Investigations

Same-day fit-to-sue reports are available without an additional charge

Trace and asset reports are generally produced within 3–5 working days

National coverage is supported by regional offices

Their investigators understand the requirements surrounding evidence collection and presentation

Visit Expert Investigations

6. Reveal PI

Reveal PI was founded in 2010 by a former Royal Marine and investigative journalist, and has developed its service around discreet investigation and secure evidence handling. The agency works with investigators from military, law-enforcement and civilian backgrounds and operates to BS 102000, the British Standard for investigative services.

Its approach to evidence is particularly notable. Investigation reports can incorporate high-definition video and time-stamped photography, while digital evidence is stored using encrypted systems with restricted access and limited data retention.

What Reveal PI offer

Employee and workplace investigations

Insurance and fraud investigations

Covert vehicle tracking

Witness statements and court or tribunal support

Reasons to consider Reveal PI

Investigation plans can be developed collaboratively with clients

Clients can receive interim updates during longer investigations

Evidence can be presented through detailed reports alongside photographic and video material

Transparent rates and quotations are provided before work begins

Visit Reveal PI

7. Insignis Investigations

Manchester-based Insignis Investigations works with private, corporate and legal clients across the UK and internationally. The agency was founded by a former Royal Marines Commando with experience spanning intelligence, policing and commercial investigations, and has developed a strong emphasis on professional standards and quality management.

Insignis operates in accordance with BS 102000:2018 and ISO 9001:2015, providing a structured framework around investigative conduct, case management and quality. Its services include covert surveillance, corporate investigations, people tracing, legal support and counter-surveillance detection.

What Insignis Investigations offer

Corporate due diligence investigations

Legal investigation and litigation support

Counter-surveillance detection

International investigation services

Reasons to consider Insignis Investigations

Fully insured and ICO registered

Formal quality-management processes underpin case handling

Investigations can be tailored for private, corporate or legal requirements

Encrypted enquiry facilities are available for confidential initial contact

Visit Insignis Investigations

What Should You Look For in a Private Investigator?

The right investigator should be chosen according to the circumstances of the case rather than simply by price. Start by identifying what you actually need to establish, then look for an agency with relevant experience in that particular type of investigation.

Professional standards are another important consideration. Membership of recognised industry organisations, appropriate insurance, data-protection compliance and established investigative procedures can all provide useful reassurance.

It is also worth asking how evidence will be gathered and presented. If the investigation could eventually support legal proceedings, the way information is documented may be just as important as the information itself.

Finally, establish the likely costs and timescales before authorising work. A reputable investigator should be able to explain the proposed approach, what is achievable and what limitations may apply.

Finding the Right Investigation Service

There is no single type of private investigation, and the most suitable agency will depend on what you need to discover and how complex the investigation is likely to become.

For straightforward tracing, surveillance or background enquiries, a focused investigation service may be sufficient. More complicated matters can require a combination of surveillance, intelligence gathering, technical investigation and evidence management.

Taking the time to compare these factors before instructing an investigator can help you choose a service that is appropriately equipped for the situation, understands the importance of confidentiality and can provide useful evidence rather than simply information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is private investigation legal in the UK?

Private investigation is legal in the UK when investigators operate within the relevant laws governing privacy, data protection, surveillance and other investigative activities. A professional investigator should be able to explain what methods are appropriate for your circumstances.

Can private investigators provide evidence for court?

Yes. Evidence gathered during a private investigation may be useful in civil or other legal proceedings, although its admissibility and evidential value depend on the circumstances and how it was obtained. If legal proceedings are a possibility, discuss this with the investigator before work begins.

How much does a private investigator cost?

There is no standard price because costs depend on the type and complexity of the investigation. Surveillance is often charged according to the time and resources required, while tracing and other services may be offered at fixed prices.

How long does a private investigation take?

Some enquiries can be completed quickly, particularly straightforward tracing searches or background checks. Surveillance and more complex investigations may take considerably longer. The investigator should be able to provide a realistic estimate after understanding the circumstances.

Will a private investigator keep my information confidential?

Confidentiality is a fundamental part of professional investigative work. Before instructing an investigator, ask how case information, photographs, recordings and other evidence will be stored and who will have access to it.

Can a private investigator find someone’s current address?

Professional investigators can conduct lawful tracing searches using appropriate databases, public records and other investigative techniques. The difficulty and timescale depend on how much information is available and the circumstances surrounding the search.

What information should I give a private investigator?

Give the investigator as much relevant information as possible, including names, previous addresses, dates, photographs, vehicle details, known associates and any other information connected to the case. Even seemingly minor details can help an investigator determine the most effective approach.

Do I need to know exactly what type of investigation I need?

No. You can explain the situation and what you are trying to establish without knowing which investigative techniques should be used. A professional investigator can assess the circumstances and recommend an appropriate course of action.