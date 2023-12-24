This story was originally published by Stacker.

America is often described as a melting pot — a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for nine cuisines in Winston-Salem using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

Note: The images in this article depict each cuisine and do not necessarily reflect dishes served at each restaurant.

American: Northside Lanes

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 3550 N Patterson Ave Winston-Salem, NC 27105

– Categories: American, Bowling, Arcades

Chinese: New Sichuan

– Rating: 4.5/5 (165 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2125 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27103

– Categories: Szechuan

Greek: Zito! Pizzeria and Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (164 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3030 Healy Dr Winston-Salem, NC 27103

– Categories: Greek, Pizza, Poutineries

Indian: Curry and Noodle

– Rating: 4.5/5 (81 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5232 Robinhood Village Dr Winston-Salem, NC 27106

– Categories: Indian, Thai

Italian: Di Lisio’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (317 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 301 Brookstown Ave Ste 100 Winston-Salem, NC 27101

– Categories: Italian

Japanese: Don Express

– Rating: 4.5/5 (49 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 472 Knollwood St Winston-Salem, NC 27103

– Categories: Ramen

Mexican: Taqueria Los Juanes

– Rating: 5.0/5 (72 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 373 Jonestown Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27104

– Categories: Mexican

Thai: The Basil Leaf Thai & Sushi Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (289 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 690 St George Sq Ct Winston-Salem, NC 27103

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Thai, Bars

Vietnamese: What Da Pho

– Rating: 4.5/5 (63 reviews)

– Address: 102 W 3rd St Ste 5 Winston-Salem, NC 27101

– Categories: Vietnamese, Asian Fusion, Soup

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.