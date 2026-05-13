Sleep supplements used to mean melatonin and a glass of warm milk. The shelf has grown. Magnesium blends, herbal extracts, cannabinoids, and even peptides are now marketed for deeper rest. Some work, and the rest are filler.

What Are the Best Supplements for Sleep?

The most evidence-backed supplements for sleep are melatonin, magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, valerian root, glycine, and CBN. Newer options like delta-9 THC gummies and sleep-targeting peptides are also gaining traction among people with chronic insomnia. The right choice depends on whether you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep, or wake up unrested.

Melatonin: The Default Starting Point

Melatonin is the hormone your body produces in response to darkness. Low doses (0.3 to 1 mg) work better than the 5 to 10 mg pills sold at most stores. High doses can leave you groggy and disrupt your natural cycle over time.

Best for: jet lag, shift work, occasional trouble falling asleep. If you wake up at 3 a.m. and cannot drift back, melatonin will not help.

Magnesium Glycinate: The Quiet Workhorse

Magnesium relaxes muscles and calms the nervous system. Most adults are mildly deficient, especially those who exercise, drink alcohol, or eat low-vegetable diets. Glycinate is the most absorbable form for sleep, with citrate being a budget alternative (though it can loosen the gut).

A typical dose is 200 to 400 mg taken 30 to 60 minutes before bed. Side effects are rare. The National Institutes of Health lists magnesium as generally safe at recommended doses.

Best for: muscle tension, restless legs, anxious “wired but tired” feeling.

L-Theanine and Glycine: The Wind-Down Stack

L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea. It promotes alpha brain waves, the same state you reach during meditation. Glycine, another amino acid, lowers core body temperature, a key trigger for sleep onset.

A common stack is 200 mg L-theanine plus 3 grams of glycine taken an hour before bed. Both are non-habit forming. Together, they make falling asleep feel effortless.

Valerian Root and Other Herbal Options

Valerian root has been used for sleep since ancient Greece. Modern studies show it works on GABA receptors similar to anti-anxiety medication, but milder. Other herbs that make you sleepy include passionflower, chamomile, lemon balm, and ashwagandha.

Herbal blends work well for people who get anxious at bedtime. The downside is taste (valerian smells terrible) and a slower onset. Allow at least two weeks of consistent use before judging effects.

CBN and THC: The Cannabinoid Route

Cannabinoids are one of the fastest-growing categories in the sleep supplement market. CBN (cannabinol) and small doses of delta-9 THC are the two most studied for sleep.

CBN is non-intoxicating at standard doses and is often paired with delta-9 THC and CBD in gummy form for a synergistic effect. CBN gummies for sleep typically deliver 5 mg CBN combined with 5 mg delta-9 THC, enough to relax most users without producing a heavy high.

Low-dose THC (2 to 5 mg) shortens sleep latency and increases time in deep sleep. Higher doses can suppress REM. People new to cannabis should start with 2.5 mg.

For brand-specific options, the editorial team at Your Health Magazine published a roundup of the THC gummies for sleep worth trying in 2026, with notes on potency and intended effects.

Best for: people who fall asleep fine but wake up multiple times, or those whose minds will not shut off.

Peptides: The Newer Frontier

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that signal specific functions in the body. A small but growing category targets sleep through mechanisms different from those of traditional supplements. Some act on the hypothalamus to support the natural circadian rhythm. Others reduce stress hormones that block deep sleep.

This category sits closer to “biohacker” territory and requires more research before purchase. Quality, dosing, and sourcing vary wildly. For an introduction, peptides for sleep from established suppliers offer a starting point with third-party lab testing.

Best for: experienced supplement users who have tried the basics and want a more targeted approach.

How to Stack Sleep Supplements Safely?

Most people get better results from one or two well-chosen supplements than a kitchen-sink stack. Some pairings work, some cancel each other out.

Goal Recommended Stack Trouble falling asleep Magnesium glycinate + L-theanine Wake up at 3 a.m. CBN/THC gummy or glycine An anxious mind at bedtime Valerian root + magnesium Jet lag or shift change Low-dose melatonin only Deep sleep + recovery Magnesium + cannabinoid blend

What to Skip?

Not every popular sleep supplement is worth your money. These categories are heavily marketed but underwhelming in clinical research: 5-HTP (can interact dangerously with antidepressants), high-dose melatonin (worse than low-dose), GABA pills (the molecule does not cross the blood-brain barrier well), and most generic “sleep blends” that mix tiny doses of many ingredients.

Read labels. Single-ingredient products at clinically studied doses outperform proprietary blends almost every time.

FAQs

What is the strongest natural sleep supplement?

For most adults, a combination of CBN and low-dose delta-9 THC produces the strongest non-prescription sleep effect. Among non-cannabinoid options, valerian root and high-dose magnesium glycinate (400 mg) are the most potent.

Can you take sleep supplements every night?

Magnesium, glycine, and L-theanine are safe for nightly use. Melatonin and cannabinoids are better used 4 to 5 nights per week to avoid tolerance buildup.

How long do sleep supplements take to work?

Melatonin works in 30 minutes. Cannabinoid gummies take 60 to 90 minutes. Herbal supplements may need 1 to 2 weeks of consistent use to show full effects.

Final Word

The best supplement for your sleep depends on your problem. Falling asleep, staying asleep, and feeling rested are three distinct challenges with distinct solutions. Start with magnesium and L-theanine if you are new to them. Add cannabinoids if your mind races at bedtime. Treat peptides as an advanced option. Build a routine around one or two supplements that work, and your sleep will improve more than any stack of ten.