On a Tuesday night at a wing joint off Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, the television above the bar is showing a Hornets game that nobody at the bar is technically watching. Heads are tilted down. Thumbs are moving. Every few minutes someone groans or whoops, slightly out of sync with what’s happening on screen, because their attention is split between the broadcast and whatever is unfolding on the four-inch display in their hand.

A guy near the end of the bar mutters something about a missed free throw mattering more than it should. Nobody asks him to explain. Everyone already knows what he means.

This is not a new phenomenon exactly, but it has become the default texture of how a lot of Triad sports fans experience games now. The television is still the centerpiece, the thing the room is technically oriented around, but it shares the room with a constellation of phones, each one running its own parallel broadcast of odds, props, fantasy lineups, and group chats.

Watching a game alone on a couch used to mean just watching. Now it often means watching, checking, reacting, texting, and checking again, all at a pace that has nothing to do with the actual clock on the scoreboard.

The Second Screen Becomes the First Screen

Ask around at any bar in Winston-Salem or High Point on a Sunday afternoon, and you’ll find that the second screen has, in a lot of cases, quietly become the primary one. The TV sets the scene. The phone tells you what actually matters.

For NFL Sundays, that might mean tracking a live win probability shift after a turnover, checking whether a receiver has hit a prop total, or seeing how a fantasy matchup is trending in real time. For NBA games involving the Hornets, it might mean watching a live line move after a star player picks up a third foul in the second quarter.

For ACC basketball, which runs deep in the bones of this region, it might mean refreshing a bracket app during March to see how a single possession just reshuffled an entire group pool. Even NASCAR, which has always had its own rhythm of attention, now comes with live lap-by-lap tracking that turns a single race into dozens of smaller storylines unfolding at once.

What ties all of this together is immediacy. A generation of fans raised on push notifications has imported that expectation into how they watch sports, and the result is a viewing experience that is constantly being annotated, second-guessed, and recalculated in real time. A three-hour

broadcast becomes a three-hour stream of micro-events, each one carrying its own small stakes for somebody in the room.

North Carolina’s In-Between Moment

Part of what makes this shift feel especially live right now in North Carolina is timing. Online sports betting became legal in the state in March 2024, which means the Triad is still in the early stages of figuring out what a normalized betting culture actually looks like in practice.

Sportsbooks are legal. Traditional online casinos are not, at least not yet, which leaves the state in a kind of regulatory in-between.

That gap has made room for something else to fill the space: sweepstakes-style sportsbooks and social casino platforms, which operate under a different legal framework than traditional online casino products and have become a notable middle ground for residents who want that kind of game variety without crossing into territory the state hasn’t authorized.

These platforms have grown quickly enough that they’re now part of the conversation for plenty of casual fans who aren’t necessarily thinking about regulation at all, just about what’s available to them on a given Saturday.

Fans curious about how these platforms differ from one another, and from traditional sportsbooks, often start by looking at comparison resources like the sportsbook comparison features over at Ball Is Life, which break down how different sweepstakes operators structure their offerings. It’s a small but telling example of how the interactive layer of sports fandom now extends into research and comparison shopping, not just live tracking during a game.

The New Vocabulary of the Sports Bar

Walk into a sports bar in the Triad on a college football Saturday, and you’ll hear a layer of conversation that didn’t exist in quite the same way a decade ago. Alongside the usual debates about play calling and officiating, there’s now a running commentary built around lines, spreads, and live odds. Someone mentions that the spread moved three points at halftime.

Someone else is annoyed that a backup running back’s two late carries killed a prop bet that had nothing to do with the actual outcome of the game.

This has changed the social rhythm of group viewing. A missed field goal isn’t just a missed field goal anymore. It might also be the difference between a group chat erupting in relief or in collective groaning, depending on how a half dozen people had their numbers lined up. The shared emotional experience of watching together now runs on two tracks: the literal score, and the financial and fantasy implications layered on top of it.

There’s also a kind of running joke quality to it.

Regulars at certain bars in Greensboro have started ribbing each other about “garbage time covers,” those moments late in a blowout when a single meaningless basket suddenly matters enormously to someone’s spread. It’s become its own small genre of bar humor, specific to this moment, where the absurdity of caring about a backup’s free throw with four seconds left is part of the fun rather than something to hide.

Bartenders and regulars at spots around Greensboro and Winston-Salem describe a similar pattern: televisions tuned to the game, but conversation increasingly shaped by what’s happening on phones. It’s less a distraction from the game than an additional lens for watching it, one that rewards paying close attention to in-game details that used to matter only to die-hards.

ACC Hoops and the March Habit

Nowhere does this interactive layer feel more native than during ACC basketball season, and especially during March. The Triad’s relationship with ACC basketball runs deep, with UNC, Duke, Wake Forest, and NC State all close enough that loyalties often come down to family history as much as geography. That existing intensity has made the conference an easy fit for the kind of real-time engagement that apps and live odds have introduced.

During conference play, a Wake Forest home game against Duke isn’t just appointment viewing; it’s an event that plays out across multiple screens in a given household or bar. Live win probabilities shift possession by possession. Group chats track not just the score but the spread, and whether a late three-pointer that barely matters to the outcome still matters to somebody’s bracket or bet.

There’s a generational layer to this too. Older fans who grew up listening to ACC games on the radio sometimes describe the live-odds chatter as a strange new dialect, while younger fans treat it as simply part of the broadcast, something that’s always been there even though it clearly hasn’t. Watching a tense ACC tournament game with both generations in the same room can mean two slightly different conversations happening at once, one about the game itself and one about everything orbiting it.

March Madness amplifies all of this.

Bracket pools have always been a kind of informal gateway into sports betting culture, the first taste a lot of casual fans get of tracking odds and probabilities. Now that gateway runs directly into a broader ecosystem of live tracking and in-game wagering, and for a region this invested in ACC basketball, that transition has felt almost seamless to longtime fans, even if the tools themselves are new.

A first-round upset doesn’t just blow up a bracket anymore; it ripples through live odds on every other remaining game, and the Triad’s group chats light up accordingly.

What This Looks Like From Here

None of this means the television is going away, or that the Triad’s sports bars are about to feel unrecognizable. The TV is still the anchor, the thing that gives a room its shared focal point. What’s changed is everything happening around it.

Watching a game socially now means watching it through a slightly wider lens, one that includes odds, props, fantasy implications, and a running commentary that didn’t used to be part of the experience. For a region with this much invested in ACC basketball, in the Hornets, in Sunday NFL rituals, that shift has happened gradually enough that it barely registers as a shift at all. It just feels like how people watch now, phones out, second screens lit, the game on the wall and the conversation happening somewhere just below it.

What that looks like five years from now is anyone’s guess, but for the moment, the wing joint off Battleground Avenue keeps the TV volume up anyway. Out of habit, mostly. Everyone already knows what’s happening from their phones before the announcer says a word.