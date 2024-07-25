Featured photo: The owners at Blossom Pole Fitness, Eunika Morrison, Erica Horne and Elisa Wells, have created an empowering, inclusive space for women, regardless of age or size, to practice the art of pole dancing. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

They don’t get on the pole every time.

Sometimes the owner makes them kneel down facing the wall as she pulls their arms back and presses their feet against their butt, having them hold that position as long as possible.

Tonesha Dearmon, her sister, couldn’t even execute the position for two seconds her time, although she can hang upside down on the pole with just two hands and her legs spread wide — commonly referred to as an ayesha in the pole community — now with ease.

“That is a very interesting thing to watch, people realizing and giving credit to pole dancers,” says Eunika Morrison, 29, owner of Blossom Pole Fitness in Greensboro. “When they finally take a pole class it’s like, “Dang, I’m going to start tipping ‘ole girl at the strip club a little bit more.’”

Co-owner Eunika Wells was first inspired to learn pole dancing when she was 15 years old. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

Morrison’s dream of becoming a stripper started when she was 15. Not for the money, though that played its part. She wanted to learn how to pole dance, and that was the only way.

At the time, pole dancers only really existed at strip clubs or on music videos; Greensboro did not have a studio. It wasn’t until a brief move to Charlotte in 2015, that Morrison learned of other ways. She found PoleFit Carolina, a space that provides classes for not only pole dancing, but yoga, gymnastics, ballet, belly dancing and twerking as well, and started attending classes. Soon she was going to member socials, showcases and competitions, and would go on to obtain her teaching certification from that studio.

Morrison didn’t want to stay in Charlotte forever, but also didn’t want her pole dancing journey to end, so she prepared promptly for what’s next.

After six years of planning, organizing, doing research on business loans from numerous banks, and hosting multiple fundraisers and sip-and-paint sessions — where locals could come paint the walls — Morrison opened a new pole studio in Greensboro. The only pole-dancing studio in the Triad that specializes in teaching plus-size dancers, Blossom Pole Fitness and Dance opened on Feb. 16 with its first round of classes. Morrison owns the business with Elisa Wells and Erica Horne.

Co-owner Elisa Wells became more serious about her pole fitness journey after meeting Eunika. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

Morrison, 240 pounds, knows that not all bodies are created equally. Even then, there are misconceptions that all plus-sized bodies are similar; that’s not true.

While one plus sized woman may have trouble reaching across her chest to grab the pole due to her bust, there are things to consider such as the length of her arms or flexibility of the shoulders.

“When you don’t struggle with something it goes over your head as an instructor. Once I had different bodies in my class, I started to see what limitations may exist and I planned accordingly,” Morrison says. “I can tailor [the classes] and become a better teacher because of that.”

At least half of those who attend Morrison’s classes are considered plus size.

Rachelle Morton weighs 275 pounds and teaches a props class at the studio, along with others. Using props to tell a story is a signature part in many of her routines. She would pole everyday if she could, but she reassured her two sons she wouldn’t quit her day job.

“I like feeling sexy; I like being sensual and why hide it?,” Morton says. “This is my space to be free and pass that along to whoever doesn’t feel as sexy. Just love you; put it out there. We are going to accept you and love you. Just love yourself.”

Co-owner Erica Horne began her fitness journey more than 30 years ago when she became a fitness instructor in the US Army. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

Pole dancing helps Morton prioritize self care which includes staying healthy. Along with the other Blossom instructors, Morton encourages students to drink ample amounts of water, stretch, rest and eat an intentional diet at the end of each class.

Morton first joined the pole community when she signed up for a class at Pole Fitness Studio in Burlington in April 2021 where studio Morrison was teaching at the time. The goal, at first, was to surprise her boyfriend for his birthday with a private dance.

“Things didn’t work with him, which is okay, but this is now me,” she says. “I love me; I’m proud of myself. I’m happy with myself, and I love seeing my students blossom.”

Similar to Morrison’s experience, it didn’t take long for Morton to become dedicated to the craft. Her first showcase at the studio that following fall led directly to her competing in her first competition in early 2022. From then on, she was a performer. Earlier this year, both Morton and Morrison attended PoleCon, an international pole convention that was held in Maryland.

While approximately 35 students have found their way to Blossom, their reasons for doing so vary. Some individuals are looking for a fun way to exercise or a sense of community, and then there are those who long for a form of self expression.

No matter what brings them into her studio, Morrison loves watching newcomers walk into their first day stiff, reserved and close-minded to their capabilities. As the class progresses, students inevitably surprise themselves and find the motivation to push their limits.

“It’s always, ‘I loved your vibe.’ ‘I love how you talk to us.’ ‘I love how encouraging you are.’ People don’t get that on a consistent basis, or even a weekly basis, but when you come here you get that every time,” Morrison says.

Blossom Pole Fitness and Dance Studio is located at 5537 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Learn more at blossompolefitness.com.