On Sunday afternoon, a body was found in Lake Daniel Park near 2103 Mimosa Drive in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Ron Glenn, the body was discovered around 2:37 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Glenn noted that there was nothing suspicious about the death and that it is being investigated as a death investigation.

Glenn did not disclose anymore details about the body and noted that once the person is identified that next of kin will be located and notified.

Anyone with details should contact Greensboro police at 336-373-1000 or through the anonymous online portal.