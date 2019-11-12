Burr and Warner talk impeachment at Wake

While the Democrat-controlled House Intelligence Committee commands the attention of the world with impeachment proceedings against President Trump, its Senate counterpart, led by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), has remained largely overshadowed.

Burr expressed his distaste for the impeachment process during a forum with Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the committee, during a panel hosted by Wake Forest University. Burr graduated from Wake in 1978, and is donating his congressional papers to the university.

“I’ve been through impeachment,” Burr said. “Nobody wins. Period, end of sentence. No party wins. The American people don’t win.”

Burr, who voted as a House representative in 1998 to impeach President Clinton for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, described the bar for impeachment as “extremely high.” Burr characterized Trump’s critics as taking the position that he needs to be removed from office because of his rhetoric, and then cited revelations prior to the 2016 election about Trump talking about grabbing women by the genitals.

“There were some outrageous things that were released before the last election,” Burr said. “I can remember his conversation with Billy Bush. Well, that didn’t raise to the threshold that people thought he was unqualified to be president.”

Warner (D-Va.) took a more cautious position on impeachment.

“We need to take a deep breath, take a step back, and recognize that we have a constitutional responsibility,” he said. “This is as serious as it gets in our form of government. And it needs to be treated with that level of seriousness. And what upsets me is, again, the men and women I work with on either team that are jumping to conclusions, either saying, ‘I’ve already made my decision that he’s guilty,’ or not. So, let’s let this play out. We should be doing it with a sense of sobriety and seriousness.”

Developing…