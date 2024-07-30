Sayaka Matsuoka

Managing Editor (she/her)

Sayaka Matsuoka has been working as a journalist since she first interned at Triad City Beat in 2014. Since then, her byline has appeared in publications such as Indy Week, Durham Magazine, Rewire, Bitch, the Bitter Southerner, and Nerdist.

Sayaka currently works as the managing editor for Triad City Beat where she covers culture, news and writes a weekly opinion column.

She believes that journalism is one of the great democratizing powers in our society and that impactful storytelling has the ability to evoke empathy, build bridges and create justice-oriented change.

TCB, she sits on the board of the In addition to working for, she sits on the board of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia , a national organization, as the diversity chair.

Contact her or send tips to [email protected]