Picture it: southbound on I-85, phone in your hand, South Carolina coming up fast. Full citations under the state’s hands-free law began Feb. 28, 2026.

No. Cross into South Carolina and the rules change. The state’s distracted driving law generally bans holding or supporting a phone with any part of the body while operating a vehicle. Mounted GPS, voice controls, and other hands-free uses stay legal, provided you meet the statute’s conditions and exceptions.

What changes at the state line

On South Carolina roads, South Carolina law governs how you drive, regardless of which state issued your license or registration. A North Carolina plate carries no North Carolina rules with it. There is no border exemption.

The South Carolina Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act sits at S.C. Code § 56-5-3890 and took effect Sept. 1, 2025. Warnings ran for 180 days after that.

The South Carolina Distracted Driving Act bars handheld use and other prohibited screen activity while allowing qualifying hands-free functions. Out-of-state drivers who misread what counts as a violation get caught by surprise.

The statute looks at conduct, not at the address printed on your license. A call in progress when you cross the state line gains nothing special; the exemption doesn’t exist once you’re in South Carolina. Set up your hands-free connection ahead of the trip, not at the welcome sign with a mount in your lap.

What the South Carolina distracted driving law forbids

Under South Carolina’s hands-free driving law, a driver generally may not hold or support a mobile electronic device with any part of the body while operating a vehicle. § 56-5-3890 doesn’t carve out calls from this rule; holding the phone during one is barred even when you aren’t typing.

Speakerphone won’t save you. Hold the device near your mouth and you’re still holding it; balance it on your lap and you’re still supporting it with your body. The rule covers more than a phone pressed against your ear.

The statute prohibits watching video or other moving images. Its text-based restrictions reach email and web content; messages and app input count too. A dashboard mount does not make manually entering prohibited text lawful.

Can you text while driving in South Carolina?

No. Reading, writing, or sending a text while operating a vehicle falls within the prohibited uses under § 56-5-3890, even for a quick reply. The rule is broader than a traditional texting ban because handheld app use and other prohibited screen interactions are covered too.

A mount isn’t permission to read a conversation. Keep message threads closed while you’re driving.

GPS, voice controls, and emergency calls

The South Carolina phone use while driving exceptions include qualifying hands-free functions, such as GPS directions and audio use without holding the device. Voice-activated calls or commands let you operate those functions without picking up the phone.

Music and podcasts are permitted when used within the hands-free exception. A mounted map showing your route is different from a video playing for entertainment. Secure the phone in its mount and set your destination before leaving the Triad.

The statute permits device use to report an emergency, traffic hazard, or suspected criminal activity. It exempts specified public-safety personnel, including law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel, when performing official duties.

A separate exception covers use while lawfully parked or stopped. The safer recommendation is narrower: find a lawful parking place away from moving traffic before handling your phone. Don’t build your routine around checking messages at red lights.

Hands-free doesn’t mean distraction-free. A lawful mounted screen can still pull your attention away from traffic, although distraction alone doesn’t establish a violation of this particular statute.

What happens if you get a distracted driving ticket in South Carolina

Under § 56-5-3890, a first offense carries a $100 fine. A second or subsequent offense within three years carries a $200 fine and two license points.

Under § 56-5-3890, a first offense carries a $100 fine.

Those are South Carolina’s stated penalties, and they apply to visiting drivers the same as anyone else. What lands on your North Carolina license is a separate matter. The same points don’t just appear there; contact the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles about how an out-of-state conviction may affect your record.

Keep the ticket. Direct questions about the amount due or assessments to the court named on the ticket. A general penalty summary is no substitute for the court’s payment instructions.

During a traffic stop

Pull over safely and stop the vehicle. Keep your hands visible. Hand over your license and registration, plus proof of insurance, as the officer requests. Stay calm and leave the legal merits for the courtroom. Record the citation’s deadline and instructions. Contact the named court through its official contact information about payment or contest procedures.

These practical roadside steps leave questions about the ticket’s legal validity for the court. Once the stop ends, write down what happened while you remember it, including where the phone was and what function you were using. Keep those notes with the citation.

After a suspected distracted-driving crash

Call 911 if the situation requires it or if anyone might be injured, and move to safety when you can. Document what you personally observed without confronting the other driver. Immediate safety comes before gathering photographs or discussing who caused the collision.

Exchange identifying and insurance information. When you can do so safely, photograph the vehicles and roadway, including relevant signs or signals. Ask witnesses for contact information. Seek medical evaluation when needed, then obtain the incident report from the responding agency.

If you saw the other driver holding a phone before the collision, record where you stood and what you genuinely saw. Skip the guesswork about which app was open; a downward glance doesn’t show what the driver was typing. Write down observations, not conclusions.

A traffic citation does not by itself decide civil fault or guarantee compensation. Its possible use as evidence is a separate legal question; civil responsibility follows from the collision facts and applicable South Carolina law. Get individualized legal advice about a disputed claim.

Leave the other person’s phone alone. Don’t seize or inspect it or try to photograph its contents. Device data and phone records raise privacy and evidence questions that consent or formal legal process typically governs.

Two more South Carolina driving rules

Is there a five-mile cushion over the speed limit?

There is no general five-mile allowance under S.C. Code § 56-5-1520, which sets maximum lawful speeds. An officer’s enforcement discretion isn’t permission to exceed the posted limit.

Can you turn right on red in South Carolina?

Generally, yes, after a complete stop unless a sign prohibits the turn. Under S.C. Code § 56-5-970, you still have to yield to pedestrians and traffic lawfully using the intersection.

Are flip-flops legal while driving in South Carolina?

Yes. South Carolina has no statewide traffic law specifically banning driving in flip-flops. Still, choose footwear that won’t slip off, catch under a pedal, or interfere with safe control of the vehicle.

How far must you lower your window during a South Carolina traffic stop?

Not necessarily all the way. Lower it enough to communicate and provide requested documents, and follow lawful instructions from the officer. South Carolina law does not set a universal number of inches that a driver must lower the window during every stop.

Can drivers legally sleep in a parked car in South Carolina?

South Carolina has no blanket statewide ban on sleeping in your car, but where and how you park matter. Local ordinances, property rules, and posted signs may prohibit overnight parking or sleeping in a vehicle. Make sure the parking location is lawful and allows an overnight stay.

Before Your Next Drive South

Make the phone setup part of getting ready, not something you tackle at the border. Check that the mount holds securely and enter your destination before moving. Test your voice controls while parked so you know how to answer a call without reaching for the screen. If you need to type later, stop somewhere lawful and safe. Make clipping the phone into its dashboard mount your last phone-handling task before merging onto I-85.

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