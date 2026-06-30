The gaming industry in Canada is dealing with a challenge that comes with growth. The market has expanded quickly, but so has the amount of advertising tied to it.

Sports betting ads show up during games. Online casinos advertise on social media and websites. Promotions pop up in places where people never used to see gambling brands. For many Canadians it’s become a daily thing, especially in Ontario, where the regulated online market brought in dozens of licensed operators. Players looking for platforms offering table games and live blackjack Ontario now have more choices than ever, and they’re also likely to come across more advertising along the way.

But as gambling ads became more visible, concerns started growing as well.

The Industry Faces Pressure

A lot of the criticism focuses on exposure. Some advocacy groups and public health experts think Canadians are seeing too many gambling ads, especially around sports where it’s almost constant during broadcasts.

Others are more concerned about the way gambling is presented. Critics say that advertising can sometimes make gambling seem less risky than it really is. There are also discussions about younger and vulnerable audiences and how often they’re exposed to gambling-related content.

A New Advertising Code

Instead of waiting for stricter regulations, the Canadian Gaming Association introduced a Responsible Gaming Advertising Code. The code applies everywhere, including TV, radio, websites, social media, and billboards. Its goal is to encourage more responsible marketing practices throughout the industry. It focuses on honesty and transparency, not just attracting new customers.

While the code is voluntary, it gives live blackjack operators in Ontario and, all gambling companies, a set of standards to follow.

What the Rules Actually Say

Most of the expectations are pretty straightforward. Ads shouldn’t make winning look easier than it is. They shouldn’t suggest that gambling can fix financial problems. And they’re expected to stick to existing rules around age restrictions and stay away from content that could be appealing to minors.

Another focus is transparency. People should be able to understand what is being promoted without being misled. That sounds simple, but it’s the kind of area where gambling ads have often been criticized. The code tries to address those issues by encouraging clearer communication.

Public Complaints and Oversight

Oversight is handled by Ad Standards, Canada’s advertising self-regulatory body. If someone spots an ad they think crosses the line, they can file a complaint. That gives the public a way to be part of the process.

The system creates accountability, but it has limits.

Since the code isn’t law, there are no legal penalties attached to it. Companies may face criticism if they ignore the standards, but they’re not facing formal punishment under the code itself. That’s where most of the debate starts.

The Limits of Self-Regulation

People who support the code see it as a step in the right direction. It encourages responsible behaviour across the industry. But critics are less convinced. Their argument is simple. Voluntary rules only work when companies choose to follow them. Without legal consequences, some people question whether self-regulation can lead to long-term change.

This isn’t a debate unique to gambling. Similar discussions have played out in alcohol, cannabis, and other industries where advertising practices became a public concern.

Because of that, many see the code as a starting point rather than the final version of gambling advertising oversight in Canada.

What Happens Next?

The Responsible Gaming Advertising Code probably won’t be the last change Canadians see in the gaming industry. Lawmakers are still discussing tougher restrictions. Things like limiting celebrity endorsements, reducing how often gambling ads can appear, or controlling where they can be shown have all been part of the conversation.

For now, the code is a sign that the industry knows it’s being watched.

What comes next depends on whether operators follow the standards in practice and whether voluntary rules are seen as enough or additional regulation is necessary. Either way, the discussion around gambling advertising in Canada isn’t slowing down, and the way gaming companies market their products, be it slots and betting through to table games like roulette and blackjack, will keep attracting attention as the industry keeps growing.