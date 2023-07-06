Starting at noon on Friday, July 7, candidate filing for the 2024 elections will open for Guilford and Forsyth counties.
The filing period lasts from July 7 to noon on July 21.
This year, elections will take place in the following municipalities:
- High Point
- Jamestown
- Pleasant Garden
- Burlington
- Oak Ridge
- Sedalia
- Whitsett
- Gibsonville
- Summerfield
- Stokesdale
- Kernersville
- Sedgefield Sanitary District
- The only municipalities that will hold 2023 Municipal Primary elections (if necessary) are: Burlington, High Point, Jamestown, and Pleasant Garden.
- Bethania
- Clemmons
- King
- Lewisville
- Rural Hall
- Tobaccoville
- Walkertown
There are no elections for the City of Greensboro or the Town of Archdale in 2023.
Those wanting to file in Guilford County can do so at 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro or at 325 E. Russell Ave in High Point. Additional information on open seats can be found here.
Those wanting to file in Forsyth County can do so at the Forsyth County Government Center located at 201 N. Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem. Additional information on open seats can be found here.
