Starting at noon on Friday, July 7, candidate filing for the 2024 elections will open for Guilford and Forsyth counties.

The filing period lasts from July 7 to noon on July 21.

This year, elections will take place in the following municipalities:

GUILFORD COUNTY

High Point

Jamestown

Pleasant Garden

Burlington

Oak Ridge

Sedalia

Whitsett

Gibsonville

Summerfield

Stokesdale

Kernersville

Sedgefield Sanitary District

The only municipalities that will hold 2023 Municipal Primary elections (if necessary) are: Burlington, High Point, Jamestown, and Pleasant Garden.

FORSYTH COUNTY

Bethania

Clemmons

King

Lewisville

Rural Hall

Tobaccoville

Walkertown

There are no elections for the City of Greensboro or the Town of Archdale in 2023.

Those wanting to file in Guilford County can do so at 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro or at 325 E. Russell Ave in High Point. Additional information on open seats can be found here.

Those wanting to file in Forsyth County can do so at the Forsyth County Government Center located at 201 N. Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem. Additional information on open seats can be found here.

