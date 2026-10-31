Winston‑Salem drivers know the mix: tight downtown streets, busy highways, and the everyday risk of a serious crash. When injuries happen, the firm you call can shape everything from your financial recovery to your long‑term health.

This list spotlights seven firms in and around Winston‑Salem worth considering in 2027, chosen through clear editorial criteria.

Winston‑Salem Car Accidents: A Snapshot of the Data

The 2024 North Carolina Traffic Crash Facts report, the most recent fully compiled data available, paints a sobering picture.

Across the state, 1,732 people were killed in traffic crashes, a 2.7% jump from 2023, while 113,602 persons were injured out of 284,546 total crashes. Forsyth County alone recorded 43 traffic fatalities in 2024, against a ten‑year average of 42.

Contributing factors remain stubbornly high. The NCDOT report notes that 17% of all crashes in 2024 involved a distracted driver (self‑reported), and 21.4% of fatalities were speeding‑related.

Vulnerable road users fared poorly, too: pedestrian deaths rose 12% to 281 across North Carolina, and 193 motorcyclists were killed, a 4% decrease from the year before.

These numbers aren’t just statistics. They translate into families thrown into medical bills, lost wages, and fights with insurance carriers right here in the Triad. When a crash is serious, having legal guidance often becomes essential.

How We Built This List: Our Methodology

We evaluated each firm against five criteria that go beyond a flashy website.

Case focus – Does the firm concentrate on motor vehicle accident cases (cars, trucks, motorcycles, pedestrians), or is personal injury just one line on a long practice list? Fee structure transparency – Is the contingency fee clearly disclosed? We preferred fees that fall below the typical 33.3% settlement and 40‑44% litigation brackets. Insurance‑side experience – Does the team include former claims adjusters, insurance defense attorneys, or licensed adjusters? That inside knowledge often changes how a carrier evaluates a claim. North Carolina office footprint – A physical presence in Winston‑Salem or multiple in‑state offices signals local accountability and familiarity with area courts. Publicly verifiable information – Facts we could confirm through firm websites, state bar records, or reliable directories, not just marketing language.

We reviewed each firm’s site, cross‑checked credentials, and filtered out practices without specific car‑accident information. The order doesn’t rank firms by fee or recovery amount. It reflects how thoroughly a firm matched the criteria, with the most closely aligned firm opening the list.

1. Nagle & Associates, P.A. – The Motor Vehicle Accident Cases Specialist

Founded in Winston‑Salem, Nagle & Associates now operates seven offices across North Carolina and devotes its entire practice to serious motor vehicle accident cases. The firm’s sole focus means the team stays sharp on collision reconstruction, traumatic medicine, and North Carolina traffic law.

Founder Carl Nagle started his career as a claims adjuster for Progressive Insurance before working as an insurance defense lawyer for thirteen carriers in Atlanta. That dual background gives the firm a deep, practical understanding of how carriers evaluate and pay claims.

Exclusive motor‑vehicle focus keeps the firm current on the constant changes in vehicle technology, crash science, and medical treatment that directly affect case value.

keeps the firm current on the constant changes in vehicle technology, crash science, and medical treatment that directly affect case value. Lower contingency fee of 25% on settlements , 33% if litigated , compared to the common 33.3%/40‑44% brackets. The 25% fee includes case administration expenses.

of , , compared to the common 33.3%/40‑44% brackets. The 25% fee includes case administration expenses. Insurance‑side insight runs deep: besides Mr. Nagle, the staff includes two paralegals who worked on the insurance defense side of car accident cases, three licensed NC claims adjusters , and two retired North Carolina State Troopers who help with post‑accident police communications and crash investigation.

runs deep: besides Mr. Nagle, the staff includes two paralegals who worked on the insurance defense side of car accident cases, , and who help with post‑accident police communications and crash investigation. Client‑friendly practices: advances litigation costs, handles property‑damage claims at no extra fee, offers home visits for injured clients, and does not advertise on TV, radio, or billboards.

Best for: drivers who want a firm that lives and breathes motor‑vehicle crashes and brings an inside‑out understanding of insurance‑company tactics.

Less ideal if: your injury involves non‑vehicular claims like workers’ compensation or a slip‑and‑fall, or your case lies outside North Carolina.

The statewide reach and home‑visit policy make the firm accessible even if you can’t get to the Winston‑Salem office (call 336‑723-4500).

2. Law Offices of James Scott Farrin – High‑Volume Powerhouse with a Triad Outpost

Founded in 1997, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin fields more than 60 attorneys and 200+ professional staff. In 2025, the firm reported recovering over $230 million for more than 4,500 clients. The Winston‑Salem office is at Suite 2409‑C and is by appointment only.

Massive firm resources can take on complex litigation and high‑value crash cases.

Works on a contingency‑fee basis, so you pay nothing upfront.

Deep familiarity with North Carolina courts across the state.

Best for: someone who wants a firm with a big legal engine and a history of high‑dollar settlements.

Less ideal if: you prefer a smaller, boutique feel or need walk‑in access without coordinating an appointment first.

Winston‑Salem residents can reach the firm at 336‑201‑9999 or the national line 1‑866‑900‑7078. Just remember to schedule a visit ahead of time.

3. Lewis & Keller Injury Lawyers – Depth of Experience in the Triad

Founding partner Mike Lewis has practiced for 50 years. Lewis & Keller holds an AV rating from Martindale‑Hubbell and a U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firm listing in Personal Injury Litigation‑Plaintiffs, as reported by the firm. Its Winston‑Salem office is at 285 Executive Park Blvd.

Peer‑recognized credentials reinforce credibility.

Contingency fee and a 24/7 intake line keep you connected.

The practice extends to workers’ compensation and Social Security disability, which can be helpful if your accident involves a work‑related angle or disabling injuries.

Best for: injured people whose case might overlap with workers’ comp or disability claims.

Less ideal if: you want a firm devoted exclusively to motor-vehicle crashes, since Lewis & Keller’s practice also spans workers’ compensation and Social Security disability.

Decades of experience and peer recognition are real strengths, but the credentials above are as reported by the firm, so ask who would handle your case day to day and get the fee terms in writing before you sign.

4. G Scott Jones and Associates – Personal Touch, Spanish‑Language Access

Based at 1300 Brookstown Ave. in Winston‑Salem, the firm says it has over 50 years of experience and offers free consultations in your home, hospital, or office. It also lists English‑ and Spanish‑speaking attorneys.

Mobility‑friendly service reduces the burden when an injury keeps you from traveling.

Bilingual representation lowers language barriers for Spanish‑speaking families.

Handles car, motorcycle, pedestrian, tractor‑trailer, and slip‑and‑fall cases.

Operates on a contingency‑fee model with a free initial consultation.

Best for: Spanish‑speaking families and anyone who values a small‑firm setting with home‑visit convenience.

Less ideal if: you need multiple offices across the state for in‑person meetings, since the practice appears to be Winston‑Salem‑centric.

The firm’s willingness to meet clients where they are and communicate in their first language can turn a stressful process into something easier to navigate.

5. Butler, Quinn & Hochman, PLLC

The firm’s Winston‑Salem car accident page lays out key North Carolina laws clearly. It explains that under the state’s contributory‑negligence rule, even 1% fault can bar compensation, and outlines the three‑year statute of limitations for injury claims (two years for wrongful death).

The listed phone number, 980-577-2225, is a Charlotte‑area code, so the extent of a physical Winston‑Salem office is unconfirmed.

Explicit, digestible legal explanations that help you understand the stakes early.

Clear treatment of the contributory‑negligence bar and filing deadlines.

Likely contingency‑fee arrangement based on the practice area.

May handle cases across North Carolina if physical office proximity isn’t a deal‑breaker for you.

Best for: who are comfortable starting with a phone or remote consultation rather than an in-person meeting.

Less ideal if: you need face‑to‑face meetings at a Winston‑Salem office; confirm their local availability before signing anything.

Before you commit, ask whether a local meeting is possible and how they staff Winston‑Salem cases. Their command of injury law is evident, but geography matters when you can’t travel easily.

6. Daggett Shuler, Attorneys at Law

Daggett Shuler works on a contingency‑fee basis and offers a free consultation. The firm handles car and truck accidents alongside slip‑and‑falls, dog bites, workplace injury, wrongful death, and product liability. You can call at (336) 724‑1234.

Deep local roots and familiarity with Triad courts and adjusters.

No upfront fees; you pay only if they recover.

A one‑stop shop for many injury types, which can reduce the hassle of hiring multiple firms.

The free consultation lets you test the fit before making a decision.

Best for: Triad residents seeking a locally entrenched firm that can tackle almost any injury claim.

Less ideal if: you want a practice that deals exclusively with motor‑vehicle accidents, since car crashes are just one line on a longer case list.

The firm’s versatility is a strength, but make sure car‑accident work is a core focus, not just one of many practice areas.

7. McIver Law Firm – Winston‑Salem Truck‑Accident Practice, Auto Capability to Verify

McIver Law Firm advertises a Winston‑Salem presence (call 336‑727‑9886) and its truck‑accident page accurately explains North Carolina’s contributory‑negligence rule and how the 1% bar applies to heavy‑vehicle crashes.

Understands NC’s 1% bar rule and its impact on large‑vehicle collisions.

Dedicated case manager so you can speak to your assigned attorney directly

Truck‑accident capability may signal experience with larger‑scale collision work.

Auto‑accident focus remains unclear; the truck page is the primary source of injury‑law content.

Best for: drivers involved in truck or large‑vehicle collisions who want a Winston‑Salem attorney.

Less ideal if: you need a firm with a dedicated, verified car‑accident page and sourced traffic‑crash statistics, since the current site leaves gaps.

If you’re considering McIver for a standard car crash, ask specifically about their caseload and recovery experience in that area before you sign.

Caveats & Counterpoints

North Carolina’s contributory‑negligence law means you can be barred from recovery if you’re even 1% at fault; every firm on this list must work within that constraint. The statute of limitations is generally three years for injury claims and two for wrongful death, so don’t wait.

The NCDOT crash data we used is from the 2024 report, the most recent available at the time of writing, but trend lines may have shifted by 2027.

Next Steps – Choosing the Right Fit

Reach out to two or three firms. Ask pointed questions about their experience with crashes similar to yours, confirm fees in writing, and verify how accessible their Winston‑Salem office is.

Most firms offer a free consultation, and what looks good on a screen needs to feel right in a conversation. You’ll be spending time working together.