Carolina Core Football Club, the newest team in the MLS Next Pro League, announces its media partnership with Triad City Beat.

“Carolina Core FC, in partnership with Triad City Beat, will continue to progress the club’s initiative of connecting the Triad community through soccer,” says CCFC CMO Ramsey Caudle. “The Beat will be great storytellers of our club’s deep roots in the area, capturing events happening both on and off the pitch as our 2024 inaugural season unfolds.”

Founded in 2022, Carolina Core FC is an independent professional men’s soccer club that will begin play in MLS NEXT Pro in March. The club’s local owners are dedicated to community development through its on-field and off-field activities. Carolina Core FC has diligently worked behind the scenes to build an experienced executive staff, highlighted by High Point Native, Eddie Pope as the Chief Sporting Officer. Eddie is a former U.S. Men’s National Team, MLS legend and U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer. #CCFC will play its home matches in High Point at Truist Point Stadium, the $38 million stadium located in the revitalized downtown social district. Supporters can join the club in its inaugural season by securing season tickets and ordering official Carolina Core FC merchandise at www.carolinacorefc.com.

Triad City Beat has been a bastion of local news and reporting since 2014, bringing home more than a dozen journalism awards and accolades since its inception. They post fresh news on their website, triad-city-beat.com, just about every day; a. print edition goes out to more than 200 points in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

“It’s a great fit for us,” says TCB Publisher Brian Clarey. “It’s a global game, with a multicultural fan base that mirrors our readership. And it’s wonderful for fans in the Triad to have a new team to root for.”

CFCC kicks off its inaugural season on March 17 with its first official match against Crown Legacy FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Preseason matches have already begun, notably taking on local university High Point University on February 19th.