A $1 billion casino resort is being constructed just off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain, and state and local leaders are betting it will transform the economic situation of western North Carolina.

The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort, led by the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, is set to open in several phases. It will begin with an introductory casino in spring 2026. The full resort, with a 24-story, 385-room hotel and expansive gaming floor, will debut in 2027.

The location of the casino is significant. It is 35 miles from Charlotte and only five miles north of the South Carolina border, where casinos are prohibited. This positioning is expected to attract visitors from both states, placing Kings Mountain on the map for regional tourism and entertainment.

The Catawba Nation has operated a temporary casino at the site since July 2021, but the permanent complex promises a new level of luxury previously unheard of in the area.

Once it’s complete, the development will offer 4,300 slot machines, 100 table games, a dozen restaurant options, several bars, a player’s lounge, and parking for over 3,500 vehicles. Officials project that the resort will employ more than 2,000 permanent staff and generate thousands of construction jobs during the early phases. City leaders also believe that this level of investment will have ripple effects throughout Cleveland and Gaston counties, including new hotels, restaurants, and infrastructure improvements.

The phased rollout is being carefully managed. The temporary casino is popular, attracting more than 1,000 people on busy days, according to officials. Its success reflects trends seen elsewhere in the gaming industry, where physical casinos and online platforms are enjoying a growing user base. Many consumers explore the latest casino sites before stepping into larger brick-and-mortar resorts to gain experience. Industry analysts expect interest between online platforms and physical casinos to continue to grow. The Catawba Nation is well-positioned to benefit from both activity streams.

Kings Mountain City Manager, Todd Carpenter, stated that the city is preparing for significant change. “We are expecting development but haven’t seen it happen yet,” he said. “We are trying to plan for the influx of people and will do what we can to attract folks in terms of hotels, restaurants, and entertainment. We hope to attract people to downtown and in other areas of Kings Mountain.”

The Catawba Nation considers this project important to its long-term future. Chief Brian Harris called the resort “an economic game changer for Catawba citizens and a force to drive the economy of Cleveland County and the City of Kings Mountain”. He added, “This project is a testament to our resilience, our commitment to self-sufficiency, and our determination to build a better future for ourselves and our future generations.”

Regional development leaders are also optimistic. Executive director of the Cherokee County Development Board, Ken Moon, said that nearby communities are going to feel the impact as travelers pass through. “I think it will have a big impact on our exits with cars coming back and forth,” Moon said. “There’s going to be construction of other hotels up there from what I understand.” He also noted that families visiting the casino could take trips to nearby towns like Gaffney, increasing local tourism.

Infrastructure has already been upgraded in anticipation of heavy traffic. The Dixon School Road Bridge over I-85 has been expanded, and new sewer lines have been laid. These investments are primarily intended to serve the resort but will also bring benefits to the surrounding communities.

The resort has also secured a sports partnership to improve its profile. In July 2025, a multiyear deal with the Carolina Panthers was announced. The agreement ensures that the casino will be promoted during games at Bank of America Stadium.

The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is not just a new entertainment complex for North Carolina. It is a representation of tribal sovereignty and regional economic development, fueled by consumer demand for gaming options. Although there are still questions about the long-term impacts on neighboring populations, local officials and the Catawba Nation believe that it will be a positive change for the region, boosting the local economy and funding public projects.