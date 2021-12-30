The Catawba Nation’s long-anticipated Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is moving steadily toward its opening date, with construction crews celebrating a major milestone this month. The casino portion of the project has reached its full vertical height, while the adjacent hotel tower is rising into the skyline with 10 of its planned 24 stories already in place. Leaders of the project say phase one remains firmly on schedule to welcome visitors in spring 2026, with full completion expected in 2027.

[Photo: https://unsplash.com/photos/a-casino-table-with-a-lot-of-chips-on-it-V3qzwMY2ak0]

Construction Progress in Kings Mountain

On September 18, the Catawba Nation and its development partners confirmed that work on the permanent resort complex is advancing rapidly. The casino building has topped out structurally, while the hotel continues its climb upward. Major infrastructure work, including utility lines and highway access improvements, is also underway to accommodate the expected influx of visitors.

The first phase of the resort will bring more than 1,300 slot machines, around 20 table games, a restaurant and bar, a rewards club area, and sports betting kiosks. This opening will effectively replace the temporary casino facility that has operated at the site since 2021.

For years, residents across North Carolina who wanted to play legally outside of tribal land have turned to US regulated choices within the online landscape. These platforms have grown in popularity because they offer convenient access, raffles, and legitimate gaming options, such as sweepstakes casinos, slots and live dealer games, within federal and state guidelines. But with a permanent, large-scale resort now growing in Kings Mountain, the Catawba Nation expects to draw far more visitors from Charlotte, the Triad, and beyond, even with sweepstakes casinos remaining a viable alternative for players.

Economic Weight of a $1 Billion Investment

The scale of the project shows its regional significance. Valued at $1 billion, the resort is among the largest private investments in Cleveland County history. Nearly 490 workers are currently employed on site, and that number is projected to rise above 2,000 by the time the resort reaches full operation in 2027.

Catawba leaders are optimistic that revenues from the project will directly support the tribe’s needs. This includes health care, housing, and educational initiatives. The resort is also expected to become a major source of much-needed job creation for the surrounding members of the community and will offer opportunities in hospitality, food service, gaming, and entertainment.

Local officials are hopeful that the project will also spark new business activity nearby, like restaurants and retail outlets, thus creating a broader economic ripple effect across the area.

Building a Destination Beyond Gaming

The Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is envisioned as more than a gaming hall. Once fully built out, the new resort will include a 24-story hotel tower, various dining options, larger entertainment venues, and more-than-sufficient parking to handle thousands of guests daily.

Its location, which lies just 45 minutes west of Charlotte as well as near major highway corridors, positions the resort to attract visitors from all across the state of North Carolina and its neighboring states, too. Developers are betting that easy access and high-end amenities will serve to establish the property as a premier entertainment destination in the Southeast region.

What’s Ahead

Phase one, due in spring 2026, will introduce the permanent casino floor, dining and bar service, sports betting facilities, and enhanced rewards offerings. This next stage follows several key construction milestones already achieved, from the completion of the foundation earlier this year to the casino structure reaching full vertical height in September. In the months ahead, crews are expected to top out the 24-story hotel tower, begin installing interior gaming equipment, and launch large-scale finishes across both the casino and hospitality spaces. Once the new facility opens its doors, the existing temporary casino, which has operated as a stopgap since 2021, will be decommissioned.

The second phase, with the completed hotel, expanded entertainment options, and full resort amenities, is expected to follow in 2027. Once it has been fully realized, the property will stand as a landmark project. This is not just for the Catawba Nation but indeed for North Carolina’s overall gaming market.

Anticipation Builds for Spring 2026

The Two Kings Casino Resort is definitely changing from promise to reality. While sweepstakes casinos have given and will continue to give North Carolinians a great alternative way to play, the scale and ambition of the Kings Mountain development signal a new era for gaming in the state. As the opening date nears, both local communities and statewide observers are watching and waiting in anticipation for the economic and cultural impact the resort is set to deliver.