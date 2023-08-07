In an effort to assess resident satisfaction, the city of Greensboro is launching a new community survey in partnership with Zencity, a tech company that aims to “promote data-driven decisions in local governance.” The city has worked with the company since 2019. It asks residents to rate their experience and quality of life in Greensboro — including affordable housing, education, transportation and public safety. The city aims to use the tool to better understand neighborhood issues and enhance its responsiveness to community priorities.
The survey will be available through the end of October and can be taken in five minutes.
Survey responses are anonymous unless a respondent chooses to share an email address for follow-up purposes. Zencity does not collect names, addresses or any other personally-identifying information.
Where can residents take the survey?
Printed surveys will be available at local libraries, but residents can also fill out responses on their phones. Just like the Blockwise survey launched last year requesting feedback from the community about their experiences with the Greensboro Police Department, the survey is administered through digital advertisements on various social media platforms. It will be available in multiple languages.
According to a press release from the city, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba stated that Zencity has a “much broader, more representative reach into our communities by putting the survey on the apps our residents use most.”
“We value input from our residents and this partnership with Zencity will help us to better understand the needs and concerns of our residents to make the best decisions for the future of our city,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
The statement from the city noted that the survey will help Greensboro “stay on top of emerging local issues, better understand the challenges and priorities of those less likely to participate in traditional civic forums, and meaningfully contribute to the local conversation with timely and informative communications.”
