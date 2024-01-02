Featured photo: The city’s Housing Programs Manager Shereka Floyd describes the white flag program to city councilmembers.

Frigid temperatures this time of year are dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. As of January 2023, there are 468 homeless individuals in Forsyth County— 301 sheltered and 167 unsheltered.

In Winston-Salem, the city is spending $40,000 to operate a white flag shelter, a drop-in shelter where people can be protected from the harsh elements. Funds will be used to pay overnight monitors and provide meals.

The shelter will open on nights when temperatures are predicted to be 32 degrees or below, as well as 38 degrees or below when there is a chance of precipitation. City with Dwellings will run the program. Headquartered at 502 N. Broad Street, the community center serves as the primary resource for the city’s unhoused patrons. The organization provides unsheltered people with a “safe space, housing assistance, advocacy, transportation, and access to resources,” according to their website. The city-funded program will be located at the center’s headquarters in The Hub at Augsburg Community Center.

The white flag shelter can host a maximum of 40 individuals. For more information, email Winter Shelter Director Krista O’Connell at [email protected].

In July, City with Dwellings received $104,020 from the city in the current budget — $27,500 of which is designated for street outreach. Last year, City with Dwellings received $32,000 in funding from the city for street outreach. The rest of the allotted funding, $76,520 worth, is designated for a new request from the organization to create a “one stop shop” that will provide medical, mental health, substance use, housing information and benefits advocacy services.

