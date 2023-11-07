The city of Winston-Salem is the new owner of Clifford Apartments, a property snuggled in the corner of Spring Street and Seventh Street. Council voted 6-2 on Monday evening to approve the purchase with Councilmembers Barbara Hanes Burke and Annette Scippio dissenting.

The city made the purchase in “support of the city’s affordable housing objectives” and the “preservation of workforce housing” according to the resolution.

The property was sold to the city for $760,000 by Experiment in Self Reliance, Inc., or ESR. Sitting on the land — 0.58 acres in total — is an existing multi-family apartment building with eight residential units. According to Forsyth County Property Records, the building was constructed in 1955 and each of the eight units currently bring in $6,600 per year — for a potential total of $52,800. The land is located in the Northwest Ward, represented by Councilmember Jeff MacIntosh.

A screenshot of what the apartments look like.

Prior to the decision, council went into closed session. Upon their return to the chambers, MacIntosh read a statement before councilmembers made their decisions.

The acquired property will be sold “as soon as possible,” MacIntosh told the room.

The council meeting agenda documents also state that the city will “immediately begin the process to convey the property to another entity with restrictions that ensure the units remain affordable.”

According to Forsyth County property records, the land value at 811 W. Seventh St is $41,300. Including the building, 800 N. Spring St has a total value of $306,800.

Both pieces of property were sold to ESR in 1993. According to the city, ESR received a grant that year from the city for $300,000, allowing them to purchase the property and complete repairs. The city forgave $235,000 of the grant in 2008, while $65,000 is still owed to the city. However, the $65,000 was scheduled to be forgiven at the end of next year, so staff recommended that council waive collecting the money at closing.

ESR will still owe the city money from a loan they received in 2022 to make improvements at the subject property — including replacing the roof, HVAC and gutters. This loan isn’t scheduled to be forgiven until January 2029. ESR will need to pay off this loan — all $95,598 of it — at closing since it was granted so recently.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'City of Winston-Salem buys Clifford Apartments with plans to sell “as soon as possible”', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/city-of-winston-salem-buys-clifford-apartments-with-plans-to-sell-as-soon-as-possible/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'City of Winston-Salem buys Clifford Apartments with plans to sell “as soon as possible”', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/city-of-winston-salem-buys-clifford-apartments-with-plans-to-sell-as-soon-as-possible/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">The city of Winston-Salem is the new owner of Clifford Apartments, a property snuggled in the corner of Spring Street and Seventh Street. Council voted <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t09lATemF1k">6-2 on Monday evening</a> to approve the purchase with Councilmembers Barbara Hanes Burke and Annette Scippio dissenting.</p> <p>The city made the purchase in “support of the city’s affordable housing objectives” and the “preservation of workforce housing” according to the resolution.</p><div class="tcb-e2e907157d593b977c23f1b20325b5cd tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-e2e907157d593b977c23f1b20325b5cd"></div> <p>The property was sold to the city for $760,000 by Experiment in Self Reliance, Inc., or ESR. Sitting on the land — 0.58 acres in total — is an existing multi-family apartment building with eight residential units. According to <a href="https://lrcpwa.ncptscloud.com/forsyth/IncomeDetails.aspx?VCS=21&PARCELPK=1059">Forsyth County Property Records</a>, the building was constructed in 1955 and each of the eight units currently bring in $6,600 per year — for a potential total of $52,800. The land is located in the Northwest Ward, represented by Councilmember Jeff MacIntosh. </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-full"><img decoding="async" fetchpriority="high" width="604" height="375" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Screenshot-273.png?resize=604%2C375&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-41797" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Screenshot-273.png?w=604&ssl=1 604w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Screenshot-273.png?resize=300%2C186&ssl=1 300w" sizes="(max-width: 604px) 100vw, 604px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">A screenshot of what the apartments look like. </figcaption></figure></div> <p>Prior to the decision, council went into closed session. Upon their return to the chambers, MacIntosh read a statement before councilmembers made their decisions.</p> <p>The acquired property will be sold “as soon as possible,” MacIntosh told the room.</p><div class="tcb-2401e9f7015c02ad8372e19c87c3ae42 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-2401e9f7015c02ad8372e19c87c3ae42"></div> <p>The council meeting agenda <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6399115&GUID=6836A6F2-FCEB-4CB7-B73C-E16F466328D9&Options=&Search=">documents</a> also state that the city will “immediately begin the process to convey the property to another entity with restrictions that ensure the units remain affordable.”</p><div class="tcb-8af50ec7a03b4385b454095feb2bf45b tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-8af50ec7a03b4385b454095feb2bf45b"></div> <p>According to Forsyth County property records, the land value at <a href="https://lrcpwa.ncptscloud.com/forsyth/LandDetails.aspx?PARCELPK=1065">811 W. Seventh St</a> is $41,300. Including the building, <a href="https://lrcpwa.ncptscloud.com/forsyth/LandDetails.aspx?PARCELPK=1059">800 N. Spring St</a> has a <a href="https://lrcpwa.ncptscloud.com/forsyth/IncomeDetails.aspx?VCS=21&PARCELPK=1059">total value of $306,800</a>.</p> <p>Both pieces of property were sold to ESR in 1993. According to the city, ESR received a grant that year from the city for $300,000, allowing them to purchase the property and complete repairs. The city forgave $235,000 of the grant in 2008, while $65,000 is still owed to the city. However, the $65,000 was scheduled to be forgiven at the end of next year, so staff recommended that council waive collecting the money at closing. </p> <p>ESR will still owe the city money from a loan they received in 2022 to make improvements at the subject property — including replacing the roof, HVAC and gutters. This loan isn’t scheduled to be forgiven until January 2029. ESR will need to pay off this loan — all $95,598 of it — at closing since it was granted so recently.</p> <div class="tcb-4a545b25faf090a2b6d8685915b2ec59 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-4a545b25faf090a2b6d8685915b2ec59"></div><div class="tcb-540fe5f1149548de743af4cb45c6ca45 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-540fe5f1149548de743af4cb45c6ca45"></div><div class="tcb-ff89333c7ce05af9acc43bb2f394b14c tcb-real1" id="tcb-ff89333c7ce05af9acc43bb2f394b14c"></div> Click to copy