City releases police body cam video of 14-year-old’s arrest

Police body cam video showing the arrest of a 14-year-old Hanes Magnet Middle School student in early October is now posted on the Winston-Salem Police Department website.

The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity called for the termination of the arresting officer, Tyler McCormick, after the student’s mother posted video taken by a bystander of the officer forcibly arresting her daughter, Rockell Baldwin, in the school parking lot by pinning her to the ground.

The video, which shows the Oct. 5 incident from the officer’s perspective, shows McCormick attempting to cuff the Baldwin’s hands behind her back as she tries to pull her hands away and then tumbles to the ground. The officer’s hands are not visible in the video, and it’s difficult to tell whether he pushed her down or she fell accidentally. Later, Baldwin is lying face down on the pavement and the officer again tries to secure her hands behind her back, the officer’s legs are not visible and the video doesn’t shed any light on whether he used his knee to pin her to the ground.

The clergy members said in a statement last month: “We have all seen the video of this 14-year-old student being pressed into the ground, her face shoved in the pavement and the officer’s knee to her back and weight on her body. Meanwhile, the principal and assistant principal stand by and watch.”

The issue of whether McCormick pressed Baldwin’s face into the pavement or placed his knee on her back was a point Assistant Chief Natoshia Miles was anxious to address during a press conference this morning.

“In response to the initial community concerns regarding Officer McCormick’s actions and as observed in the video, Officer McCormick never placed his knee in Ms. Baldwin’s back, nor did he place his hands against her face and push her face into the asphalt

The forcible arrest takes place about a minute into the 65-minute video. Prior to that point, the video shows Officer McCormick following the student down a hallway, out a door and into the parking lot. “Come on,” McCormick says. “Listen, I just want to talk to you about whatever you’re involved in up here.” Assistant Chief Natoshia Miles said during a press conference today that McCormick had responded to the guidance counselor’s office after receiving a report that the student had been fighting.

The student continues to walk away in the video, at one point saying, “I’m gonna go.” Later, she says, “Let go of me, I’m fine. I’m leaving school.” At that point, McCormick attempts to restrain the student and she begins to yell, “Let go of me!”

After the student is pinned down on the pavement, McCormick yells, “Put your leg out. Put your leg out. Stop.” By this time, the student is crying.

In the citizen bystander video, the videographer can be heard saying, “You don’t got to snatch on her like that. You don’t got to snatch on her like that.”

McCormick responds, “That’s fine. I’m video-ing, too.”

BH Media (publisher of the Winston-Salem Journal), Hearst Television (WXII 12), Tribune Media (MyFox8) and WFMY News 2 petitioned for the release of the video. Superior Court Judge Anderson Cromer ordered the release on Thursday.

Cromer wrote in his order that counsel for the officer and for the city appeared at the hearing and expressed no objection to the release of the video, and that the media petitioners “informed the court through counsel” that the student’s mother “supported release.”

The student’s mother, Tamkea McLean, said via Facebook only that the officer “was wrong period.”

Cromer’s order indicates that the district attorney objected on the basis “that release would compromise an active ongoing criminal investigation that could result in a potential juvenile petition for the female juvenile whose image and conduct is depicted in the video.”

The media petitioners wrote in their brief that “courts routinely have recognized that ‘when the conduct of public officials is at issue, the public’s interest in the operation of government adds weight in the balance toward allowing permission to copy judicial records.'”

The petition also argued that setting of the incident should mitigate concerns about privacy.

“Unlike a recording that might result from law enforcement execution of a warrant within a private home or business, the recordings at issue in this case likely show, from multiple vantage points, what could have been (and were) observed by any person present in the public areas of a public middle school or outside the school on public property,” the brief said.

The petitioners also noted that the anonymity of the 14-year-old student was no longer possible because she and her mother had already come forward and identified her as the subject of the arrest at Hanes Magnet Middle School. (The student was not charged.) The petitioners attached printouts of multiple media reports in which the student was identified by name.

Mike Tadych, the lawyer for the media organizations, said he argued that the district attorney was “‘asking to un-ring a bell.’

“The judge said something quite memorable,” Tadych continued. “He said, ‘They chose to do this.’ When you start a fire, there are consequences.'”

Cromer said in the order that he “determined that the release of portions but not all of the recordings is necessary to advance a compelling public interest and good cause has been shown to release the portions of the recordings as provided herein.”

After the Oct. 5 incident at Hanes Magnet Middle School, Officer McCormick was transferred from the Educational Services Unit to the Investigative Services Bureau while the police undertook an administrative investigation. Ed McNeal, a spokesperson for the city, said the investigation has concluded.

This story was updated at 3:24 p.m.

Comments

comments