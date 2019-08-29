Laurin Talese plays Saturday at the Coltrane Jazz Fest.

“I’m with my voice all the time,” Laurin Talese says. “I can’t put my instrument down.”

Talese knew she loved singing since she was in elementary school; she was always surrounded by singers and always drawn to vocals. After training in a variety of genres, performing backup and in ensembles using R&B and soul music, she found herself firmly within the world of jazz.

“I love that it’s a melting pot,” Talese says. “You can hear all this melting of different genres in one macrogenre and I think that’s beautiful.”

Talese will perform alongside the North Carolina All-Star Band performs under the direction of Mondre Moffett. The singer-songwriter mentions the collaborative process as a distinct aspect she looks forward to sharing with audiences.

“It’s always exciting when I’m able to utilize [my voice] in a different way,” she says.

While the performance itself is a collaboration, Talese finds each time she sings onstage to be collaborative in a way. She maintains the power and emotion of her voice by drawing on the energy and wants of the audience she sings in front of.

After the release of her first album, Gorgeous Chaos, in 2016, Talese found a contrast between writing and presenting her work. While she loves to connect with others, crafting a song takes alone time for the vocalist.

“It’s a very personal, internal process for me when I’m writing,” she says.

Even with the juxtaposition in the practices, Talese notes a link between the two. For her, they both act as spiritual experiences, jazz acting as a vehicle to further amplify the feeling with its rich history and variety of influences.

“Spirituality, in addition to it being a respect and an admiration and a reverence for a higher power or the universe or whatever everyone has for themselves,” she says, “is also upholding a truth or honesty in yourself. That’s spiritual too, in my opinion.”