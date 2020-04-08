It is Wednesday, isn’t it?

Man, is it me or are we getting stuck in some kind of rut? It’s Day 21 in North Carolina, marking the time since we initiated measures against the coronavirus and not, as was previously stated, the day we had our first diagnosis in North Carolina.

But what is time, anyway? Just another construct imposed upon the natural world, man. And it all kind of runs together in the great Stay At Home.

You sure it’s Wednesday? Could have sworn it was Thursday.

But while the week seems like one big smear, we have some news to mark the day.

Some news

The numbers

Forsyth County had a good day, adding just two cases of COVID-19 for a total of 108. Guilford County tallied just three more, to make it 122. But Guilford is up to eight dead, adding three more in the last 24 hours.

North Carolina has added 219 cases today — a downward trend, especially considering that 60 of them all came from the same nursing home.

As we mentioned yesterday (or maybe the day before? Or the day before that?), 42 percent of North Carolina’s COVID-19 diagnoses fall into the 25-49 age bracket.

A diversion

Saturday morning cartoons used to be a thing. This one brings me back to the early 1970s, when “Underdog” was my absolute favorite cartoon. Back then it was buried so deep in syndication it was hard to find —usually very early on Sunday mornings. We had just one proper television set in the 1970s, along with a small black-and-white in the kitchen, and just a few channels that came in from an antenna on the roof. Amazing how quaint that sounds now. Anyway, here’s an “Underdog” from 1965, wherein archenemy Riff Raff sets out to steal that other famous painting “Whistler’s Father.” Hilarity, no doubt, ensues.

