A good Friday

A cold morning started off Easter weekend, which mellowed into a chilly spring afternoon — just cold enough to remind us we’re still alive.

And I’m here to remind you that what we’re doing is working. More on that later, but first some news.

Some news

Gov. Cooper’s newest executive order, issued yesterday, does a few things. It connects NC to the federal bump in unemployment payments and adds staff to the state department. It expands some of the benefits to include people who are still working but have reduced hours, and other increased services. It requires retail establishments still open to keep below 20 percent of full occupancy, and to enforce 6-foot rules inside and on lines outside. It recommends that businesses supply PPE for employees, special shopping hours for seniors and other safety measures. Special rules for long-term care facilities — established after this Orange County facility had an outbreak among 60 residents, two of whom died. It goes into effect on Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m. and lasts 30 days.

The NC House COVID-19 Task Force is asking for public comment — there’s an online form.

Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Greensboro billionaire Roy Carroll sent his personal jet to China to pick up medical supplies.

The numbers

We’ve got four straight days of declining diagnoses — 162 new ones today, bringing us to 4,009. The number is down 200 from the April 6 count.

Guilford had just two more cases today, for a total of 127. Forsyth added two more for a total of 115.

A diversion

Check out perennial fanboy Jimmy Fallon and Questlove from the Roots host a Zoom interview with the two surviving Beastie Boys from earlier this week. Heard good things.

