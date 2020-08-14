Daily corona round-up

All eyes on the UNC System

The students are coming back to UNC campuses in droves this weekend, while some schools are already underway. Naturally, there is some coronavirus.

And hey — we’re breaking a big story on the website on a new restraint policy at the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office.

The numbers

North Carolina had a drop in new cases today: 1,346, making the total 142,170. Our positive-test rate has dropped to 6 percent.

Guilford County adds 56 for 5,816 total, with 3,475 recoveries (59.74 percent) and 152 deaths (2.61 percent). 2,189 active cases, 544 hospitalized (24.85 percent)

Forsyth County adds 37 new cases for 5,477 and three new deaths to make 56 (1.02 percent), along with 4,654 total recoveries (84.97 percent). 767 active cases, no hospitalization data.



A diversion

I have likely shared this before, but I am doing it again because if you haven’t watched it yet, you should. And if you’ve already seen it, you probably want to watch it again. It’s James Booker, the best gay, one-eyed, junkie piano player New Orleans ever produced, playing on his home turf at the Maple Leaf on Oak Street in Uptown New Orleans, 1983. It’s mesmerizing. The piano is still there. Booker, alas, is not.

