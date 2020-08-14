All eyes on the UNC System
The students are coming back to UNC campuses in droves this weekend, while some schools are already underway. Naturally, there is some coronavirus.
- Last weekend, university cops shut down a 400-person party at ECU.
- ECU’s coronavirus dashboard — 28 new cases between Aug. 2-8.
- Two clusters — defined as five or more cases in a close space — have been identified at UNC-Chapel Hill, where students are getting kicked out of university housing for breaking the coronavirus rules.
- Carolina’s coronavirus dashboard. 10 new cases among students from Aug. 2-9. No new data.
- App State’s faculty held a “no confidence” vote against Chancellor Sheri Everts for her coronvirus response. Students are moving in through the weekend.
- App State’s coronavirus dashboard. 22 active cases among students.
And hey — we’re breaking a big story on the website on a new restraint policy at the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office.
The numbers
- North Carolina had a drop in new cases today: 1,346, making the total 142,170.
- Our positive-test rate has dropped to 6 percent.
- Guilford County adds 56 for 5,816 total, with 3,475 recoveries (59.74 percent) and 152 deaths (2.61 percent).
- 2,189 active cases, 544 hospitalized (24.85 percent)
- Forsyth County adds 37 new cases for 5,477 and three new deaths to make 56 (1.02 percent), along with 4,654 total recoveries (84.97 percent).
- 767 active cases, no hospitalization data.
A diversion
I have likely shared this before, but I am doing it again because if you haven’t watched it yet, you should. And if you’ve already seen it, you probably want to watch it again. It’s James Booker, the best gay, one-eyed, junkie piano player New Orleans ever produced, playing on his home turf at the Maple Leaf on Oak Street in Uptown New Orleans, 1983. It’s mesmerizing. The piano is still there. Booker, alas, is not.
Program notes
- Tonight’s featured image has a long title: “Study For Liberty Displaying the Arts and Sciences, or The Genius of America Encouraging the Emancipation of the Blacks,” by Samuel Jennings in 1791-92, way before emancipation. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
