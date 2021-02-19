Coronavirus daily update: Friday, Feb. 19

Bread don’t rise
My wife can’t eat wheat, and if I’m being real I’ve got to admit that it makes my stomach bloat as well. This becomes problematic when I make bread.
I’m trying everything: rye flour, rice flour, coconut flour, cassava flour… none of it gets the rise I need for a proper loaf. Taking another crack at it this weekend — send your gluten-free baking tips to [email protected].
Outside, the ice has thawed and we continue our downward trend in new cases. Make no mistake: We are getting a handle on this thing in North Carolina, and if everyone can keep from spitting in each other’s mouths for a couple more months we may have a wonderful spring.
The numbers
- 3,227 new cases in NC today, 836,650 total. 10,820 deaths.
- 5.7 percent positive test rate!
- 5.8 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated — 608,560 people.
- Guilford County adds 102, only a matter of time before we dip back down into double-digits.
- Forsyth adds 115.
A diversion
Here’s two hours of Private Snafu, a cartoon series developed for soldiers in WWII — the team went on to create Bugs Bunny.
Program notes
- “Mrs. Ethel Cushing.” by Howard Cushing, 1912.. Thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
