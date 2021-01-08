Cold rain/snow

Daily corona round-up

Knocking out the update before my 5 pm haircut, which I hope will not be canceled as the weather gets nastier out there.

I’ve been on Impeachment Watch all day as the House gathers strength for another run at Trump, and arrests are cloming down all over the country, including lawmakers from Tennessee and West Virginia.

Here’s US Code for treason, sedition and subversive activities. Quite a read.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus numbers suck. Like, really suck.

The numbers

10,028 new cases in NC today. Quite high. 115 new deaths for 7,328. Hope you had fun on New Year’s Eve. 3,960 hospitalizes, same as yesterday. 13.9 percent positive test rate, trending down.

Guilford County goes big with 600 new cases today, 24,700 total. Seven more deaths for 325, and 3,527 active cases, 251 of them hospitalized.

Forsyth has reporting problems. I see 279 new ones for 22,527, and 234 deaths (+1). Do better.



A diversion

Let’s harken back to 1925 and the public domain, which today finds The Freshman, starring Harold Lloyd, who endeavors to become the BMOC.

