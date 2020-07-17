Daily corona round-up

Looks like it’s time to get real — time to make decisions on important things like school and sports and masks and all the rest. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has decided to hold the first nine weeks of the semester online — Plan C. Guilford has hinted that at least the first five weeks will be online. Chapel Hill and Carrboro are doing the same thing. These are decisions that cannot be put off any longer.

Soon we’ll have to make the call on the election, but not just yet.

Oh yeah, and unmarked, federal law enforcement officers are indiscriminately grabbing protesters off the street in Portland.

Reality indeed.

Remember when mundane things used to matter? Before all of this — coronavirus and social justice and the Big Reckoning — we used to get so wrapped up in the dumbest shit. Maybe we still do. Anyway, here’s The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, the greatest documentary ever made about Donkey Kong, and the people who love it. It’s got everything: a villain in an American flag necktie, a sympathetic hero, an unbelievable array of nerds and a bizarre video-game elder statesman from one of its most storied halls. Worth the watch.

