Masked life
Raleigh is requiring facemasks in public. So is Boone. Also, Dallas and the entire state of California. Can the Triad be far behind?
The numbers
- A bad day in NC — 1,652 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. They come on 18,635 tests, so 8.86 percent. Not good.
- 49,840 total diagnoses, at least 29,219 recovered and 1,196 deaths. That’s 19,425 current cases, 871 of them hospitalized.
- Forsyth County adds 91 cases today.
- Guilford County has 76 new cases.
A diversion
Yesterday’s bit about McLean Stevenson reminded me of Gary Coleman, who starred in “Diff’rent Strokes” but could never make the jump to film. His first, The Kid From Left Field, was a made-for-TV remake of a forgettable 1943 film, in which the kid was white. I have no idea if this is good or not but when I was 9 I was into it.
Program notes
- From the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s public-domain collection, tonight we’ve got “Sumo Wrestling,” a 19th Century work by Utagawa Kuniteru .
- If you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.