Daily corona round-up

Masked life

Raleigh is requiring facemasks in public. So is Boone. Also, Dallas and the entire state of California. Can the Triad be far behind?

The numbers

A bad day in NC — 1,652 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. They come on 18,635 tests, so 8.86 percent. Not good. 49,840 total diagnoses, at least 29,219 recovered and 1,196 deaths. That’s 19,425 current cases, 871 of them hospitalized.

Forsyth County adds 91 cases today.

Guilford County has 76 new cases.

A diversion

Yesterday’s bit about McLean Stevenson reminded me of Gary Coleman, who starred in “Diff’rent Strokes” but could never make the jump to film. His first, The Kid From Left Field, was a made-for-TV remake of a forgettable 1943 film, in which the kid was white. I have no idea if this is good or not but when I was 9 I was into it.

Program notes