Friday night lockdown

Everybody knows that Gov. Cooper issued Executive Order 121, a stay-at-home order that insists we only leave our homes for “Essential Activites,” government business and COVID-19-related work. For most of you, this means you can leave your house for doctor’s appointments, household errands (no haircuts or tattoos!), church and outdoor activity — walking, running, hiking, golfing and biking are specifically mentioned.

Seriously: Stay home.

Local news

The city of Greensboro suspended yard-waste collection until further notice. Bulk pickup — like your refrigerator or that old couch you need to drag to the curb — is by appointment only.

Twin City Fashion Week is postponed, to a date TBD. (We will resume our ticket giveaway when a date is announced).

Old Salem laid off its hourly employees, announced in a very classy press release. Donate if you can.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association launched a Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. Get on it, friends!

The big story

We’re all getting $1,200 — the House passed its rescue package for this hobbled nation today, and Trump signed it about half an hour ago. The NY Times has a pretty good explainer if you’re wondering about your check. But here’s a link to the actual bill if you feel like diving in. Just 247 pages!

The numbers

Guilford County jumped to 32 cases today. Thats up six from yesterday. Forsyth added seven cases today, for a total of 24. That’s a total of 56, if you’re keeping score at home.

The global database has North Carolina at 836 cases. The N&O puts it at 832. We’re still adding 100 cases or more a day. We’ve added another death in our state for a total of three: a person in their mid-60s with an underlying medical condition in Johnson County.

Charlotte/Mecklenberg County is laden with 204 of those cases, another 24 in neighboring Union County. Durham has 93 and Wake has 105, for a total of 198 in the Triangle, unless you count Orange County, in which case add 16.

We’re growing at a rate of 0.84 percent. Compare that with New Jersey, which jumped by 28.34 percent today, up to 8,825 from 6,876.

Could be worse!

A diversion

I think you should watch James Booker’s performance at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in 1978. Dr. John called him “the best black, gay, one-eyed junkie piano genius New Orleans ever produced.” It’s a bit over an hour, but it’s not like you ain’t got the time.

Program notes