Coronavirus daily update: Friday, May 1

Feed it and it grows

Perhaps you’re laboring under the illusion that the coronavirus is no big deal. Like the flu! But of course, it’s not like the flu. Not here to argue about that.

And maybe you think that by “reopening” the state — The cure is worse than the disease! — the world you once knew will just snap back into place.

It will not.

And if you feel this way, there’s a good chance you’re laboring under the illusion that most of us — Except the libtards! — feel the same way.

But a Meredith poll released today found that most North Carolinians — 76.3 percent — approve of Gov. Cooper’s timeline and an extension of the stay-at-home order if necessary, and 63.3 percent of them feel he has better judgment than President Trump on this matter.

A majority — 62.6 percent — approve of voting by mail in the 2020 election. Things look pretty gloomy for Sen. Thom Tillis, too. Worth perusing the whole thing to see how your neighbors feel.

That rolls us right into the numbers.

The numbers

It’s not good. Guilford County added 63 new cases today, making 435. Death count stands at 30, 2 more today, and 163 recoveries, including seven new ones. Do people understand that these new cases are not indicating the presence of the coronavirus itself, but of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus? It’s kind of like the HIV/AIDS connection.

Forsyth County has 10 more, for a total of 252. No new recoveries; the count there stands at 95. But no new deaths, either. Total of five in Forsyth.

Even as we discuss the easing of restrictions, the state added 414 new cases today. These guys say eight new deaths, but they’re a bit behind the count.

How’s the nation doing with this? Shitty. More than 21,000 new cases today. 1131 deaths today. 917,000 active cases ‚ those not deceased or recovered. Also, these numbers are probably way off due to reporting discrepancies. That’s how we’re doing today.



A diversion

If you’ve ever taken a film course, you probably understand the significance of 1903’s The Great Train Robbery. It was the first action film. The first Western. The first feature to use different camera angles. And it was the first blockbuster, made on the extravagant budget of $150. That’s like $4,500 bucks in 2020 money! It’s short, too — just about 10 minutes — and it’s worth a watch as it represents the very beginning of the American film canon.

