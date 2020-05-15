Daily corona round-up

Recovery fatigue

Yes, we’re all sick of this shit. Some of us literally. So let’s keep things brief tonight, shall we? No need to belabor the obvious.

Some news

LabCorp’s coronavirus antibody test is available at all their Triad locations for $10 — you need a doctor referral, but you can obtain one online here. This is not a test to see if you have COVID-19. Nor is it a test to see if you are aysmptomatically carrying around live virus. This is to see if you have already had COVID-19 without knowing it, and have developed the antibody. I know several people who have gotten the test now. Just one who had the antibodies. It’s useful data either way, both for the testers and the people getting tested.

The state has expanded guidelines for the people whoi should be tested for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association issued some voluntary guidelines for restaurants planning on opening some time in the next couple weeks.

The numbers

Forsyth County is getting slammed with new cases — 61 today, on top of 60 yesterday and 50 the day before, totaling 616 now, with 95 recoveries and seven deaths.

Guilford County jumps from 720 to 768 total cases, minus 332 recoveries and 45 deaths.

We’ve got more than 17,000 discovered cases in NC right now; 641 have died and 492 are currently hospitalized. Recovery metrics come out on Mondays, but we know it’s at least 9,115.

A diversion

I’ve been posting a run of good TV from the past the last couple days, and also I miss sports. So I’m dropping the pilot episode of “The White Shadow,” a fantastic hourlong drama that ran from 1978-81. It’s about the coach of an inner-city high school basketball team — a white guy who used to play in the NBA — and his gritty team. I loved this show, and I hope it holds up.

Program notes