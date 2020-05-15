Recovery fatigue
Yes, we’re all sick of this shit. Some of us literally. So let’s keep things brief tonight, shall we? No need to belabor the obvious.
Some news
- LabCorp’s coronavirus antibody test is available at all their Triad locations for $10 — you need a doctor referral, but you can obtain one online here.
- This is not a test to see if you have COVID-19. Nor is it a test to see if you are aysmptomatically carrying around live virus. This is to see if you have already had COVID-19 without knowing it, and have developed the antibody.
- I know several people who have gotten the test now. Just one who had the antibodies.
- It’s useful data either way, both for the testers and the people getting tested.
- The state has expanded guidelines for the people whoi should be tested for COVID-19.
- The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association issued some voluntary guidelines for restaurants planning on opening some time in the next couple weeks.
The numbers
- Forsyth County is getting slammed with new cases — 61 today, on top of 60 yesterday and 50 the day before, totaling 616 now, with 95 recoveries and seven deaths.
- Guilford County jumps from 720 to 768 total cases, minus 332 recoveries and 45 deaths.
- We’ve got more than 17,000 discovered cases in NC right now; 641 have died and 492 are currently hospitalized. Recovery metrics come out on Mondays, but we know it’s at least 9,115.
A diversion
I’ve been posting a run of good TV from the past the last couple days, and also I miss sports. So I’m dropping the pilot episode of “The White Shadow,” a fantastic hourlong drama that ran from 1978-81. It’s about the coach of an inner-city high school basketball team — a white guy who used to play in the NBA — and his gritty team. I loved this show, and I hope it holds up.
Program notes
- I’m getting my public-domain images from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City these days. We just call it “the Met.” Tonight we’ve got “The Rehearsal of the Ballet On Stage” — by Edgar Degas, 1874.
