Daily corona round-up

Welcome to Phase 2!

Whelp, we made it! After months of hard work, hand-washing, social-distancing and cooperation, we have finally hit our benchmarks and were able to advance to Phase 2 tonight at 5 p.m.!

Except that’s not what happened at all. New NC cases are not slowing down; we have hit none of the benchmarks we set for ourselves; we’ve increased testing to the point that it will take three years instead of nine years to test everybody who needs it, which is not good enough; and I’d say about half the people in the state are acting like a bunch of spoiled children.

But hey! Phase 2!

Of note: Just around 5 p.m., NC ABC gave guidance on Executive Order 141 that allows brewpubs to open tonight. Other news will have to wait.

The numbers

758 new cases in NC today. That’s more than yesterday. They were found in 12,579 tests. That’s 6 percent.

Guilford adds 15 for 975.

Forsyth adds 48 for 869.

We’re approaching 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the US. Will happen by Monday.

A diversion

I found Strange Brew, with Bob & Doug McKenzie, on YouTube, with Italian subtitles. Enjoy your beer.

