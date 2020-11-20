Daily corona round-up

Rudy Giuliani Edition

Let’s take a look at what the last 30 days have wrought on former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani — America’s mayor!

In late October, he put his hand down his pants in the new Borat film.

Just a week ago, in what seemed like a booking error, he held a press conference to protest the vote in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — the one by the dildo shop — during which the election was called for Joe Biden and everyone left.

Then there was this week’s literal meltdown, floating a plot about election hacking involving China, Hugo Chavez and a bit from My Cousin Vinny (no shit) while hair dye (mascara?) running down his face.

But Giuliani’s always been a mess. This is a guy who divorced one of his wives via press conference. This is the guy who sued the Duke University Men’s Golf Team when they wouldn’t let his son play. This same kid now works in the White House and today tested positive for COVID-19. But I’ll always remember him this way.

True, Giuliani cleaned up New York — or, at least, he was at the helm when things started to get better. Honestly, you should have seen Times Square in the 1970s and ’80s. But the rub on Giuliani back then — which jibes with his position on the Trump team — is that he was always a bit of a fascist. And maybe that’s what New York City needed way back when.

But right now, Giuliani has nothing that anybody needs. Except punch lines.

Some news

The numbers

In North Carolina, we have 10 “red” counties and 43 “orange,” including Forsyth. Guilford is a “yellow.”

We have 3,688 new cases in NC, making 311,772 (another 17,074 have tested positive for the antigens). 4,979 deaths (+33) 8.3 positive test rate 1,571 hospitalized (new record)

Guilford County adds a reasonable 97 cases, first down in double-digits in a while. 14,111 total No new deaths (217) 1,531 active cases, 143 hospitalized.

Forsyth County has 146 new cases (11,723) and three new deaths (156) 1,982 active cases.



A diversion

I've been thinking about what a whack-job Rudy Giuliani has turned into, and then I saw Kevin Nealon's tweet of a portrait of Chris Farley, who died in 1997. If you clicked on my Andrew Giuliani links before, you're gonna love this.

