Daily corona round-up

Paralyzed

I got practically nothing done today, from the moment I awoke to find that Joe Biden has flipped Georgia until now, an excruciating workday that is still, as of this writing, unresolved.

I find great irony in the possibility that Fox News, which scored Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night, may be the first one to call the race for ol’ Joe. And if the Nevada results come in the way they should, that may happen tonight.

And yet the coronavirus rages on. Let’s get to it it’s been a big day.

The numbers

We’ve added 97,060 new cases in the US today, while everybody was waiting on returns.

In North Carolina, the election numbers remained static but coronavirus cases went up by 2,908 — yes, a new record — 275,790 total cases of the kind we’re counting. 4,582 total deaths in NC, up 75 in the last two days. 6.9 percent positive test rate.

Guilford County adds 130 cases, 12,348 total. 207 have died, 9,782 have recovered. Of the current 2,359 cases, 99 are hospitalized.

Forsyth County has 136 new cases for 9,682 total. 128 have died, 8,256 have recovered. 1,298 current cases, no hospital info but hey — a new dashboard!

A diversion

While we’re all waiting, let’s watch Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting for Godot, as interpreted by Zero Mostel and Burgess Meredith.

Program notes