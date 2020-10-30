Daily corona round-up

All Hallow’s Eve Eve

More like Fri-yay! Amirite?

It’s the night before Halloween, and I spent way too much time looking for carving pumpkins today. But $25 later, I scored a couple fat ones at the farmers market on Church Street and as soon as I file this piece we’re gonna cut ’em up: stencils, saws, roasted seeds, the whole bit.

I’ve got no stomach for the news today, so let’s jump to the numbers.

The numbers

We’ve got 2,809 new cases in NC today, which would be record if it wasn’t for yesterday. 260,709 of the kind we count. 4,332 deaths (+49), 1,196 hospitalized. 6.2 positive test rate (better!)

173 new cases in Guilford County, 11,578 confirmed. 200 deaths (+0), 6,529 recoveries, 4,879 active cases.

Forsyth County adds 102, for 9,039. 121 deaths (+1), 7,787 recoveries, 1,131 active cases.

A diversion

The Groovy Ghoulies did a lot more than sing “The Monster Mash” — they had their own Saturday morning cartoon! But never before or since has a piece of material so suited the band playing it.

Program notes