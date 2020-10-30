All Hallow’s Eve Eve
More like Fri-yay! Amirite?
It’s the night before Halloween, and I spent way too much time looking for carving pumpkins today. But $25 later, I scored a couple fat ones at the farmers market on Church Street and as soon as I file this piece we’re gonna cut ’em up: stencils, saws, roasted seeds, the whole bit.
I’ve got no stomach for the news today, so let’s jump to the numbers.
The numbers
- We’ve got 2,809 new cases in NC today, which would be record if it wasn’t for yesterday. 260,709 of the kind we count.
- 4,332 deaths (+49), 1,196 hospitalized.
- 6.2 positive test rate (better!)
- 173 new cases in Guilford County, 11,578 confirmed.
- 200 deaths (+0), 6,529 recoveries, 4,879 active cases.
- Forsyth County adds 102, for 9,039. 121 deaths (+1), 7,787 recoveries, 1,131 active cases.
A diversion
The Groovy Ghoulies did a lot more than sing “The Monster Mash” — they had their own Saturday morning cartoon! But never before or since has a piece of material so suited the band playing it.
Program notes
